RAL Holiday Shop is open through Dec. 31

The Rappahannock Art League Holiday Shop will continue through December 31 at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Exhibiting artists continue to restock the gifts they created for the Holiday Shop, said Anne Cotter. Lots of art and crafts are available for holiday shopping, for personal enjoyment or to accessorize holiday party outfits.

After Christmas, everything will be on sale for 20% off, she said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays except December 31 when the gallery will close at 1 p.m.