Ralph H. C. Ransone

KILMARNOCK—Ralph Henry Chilton Ransone, 96, of Kilmarnock passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Forrester Ransone; sons, Malcom Chilton Ransone (Anna) and Ralph “Rannie” Downing Ransone (Theresa); and four grandchildren, Maggie, Drew and Laura Ransone and Emory Ryan (Mike); plus many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was born October 13, 1920, the youngest of eight sons of John C. and Dora K. Ransone. He was predeceased by all of his brothers, Marvin, Weston, Curtis, Melvin, Meade, Randolph and Francis. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as quartermaster in the Philippines during World War II. He was a successful car salesman for over 50 years and served many loyal customers.

Prior to his death, Ralph was the oldest member of St. Mary’s Whitechapel, Lively. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. Ralph served as a member of the local Lancaster Union Lodge No.88 AF&AM. He participated in the Shriners and he was recently honored as being only one of two local men to achieve 77 years of membership.

He loved baseball and was a member of the Chesapeake League. Ralph also coached the local Lions Little League team.

Ralph’s greatest joy was being with his family and friends. Pallbearers were LeRoy Ransone, Artie Ransone, Cecil Ransone, Andy Ransone, Gene Forrester, Charles Dixon, Cameron Forrester, Bobby Forrester and Ed Cockrell. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Forrester, Ray Forrester, Charles Wiggs, Jimmie Jackson, Lester Brent, E. O. Harding and Purnell McNeal.

Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. A Masonic Rites Ceremony was held at 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, at St. Mary’s Whitechapel, Lively. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 1295, Kilmarnock, VA 22482; or Lancaster County Youth League, P. O. Box 1491, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.