HEATHSVILLE—Raymond Sisson, 90, of Heathsville went to be with the Lord, January 18, 2017.

He was born December 10, 1926, to Eugene and Harding Sisson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie, Herbert and Booker; sister, Margaret “Sugar” Walker; and children Shirley (infant), Diane and Carlton.

He is survived by his sisters, Dee Atkins (Gerald), Henrietta Newsome, Gladys Newsome (Leonard); loving wife, Gladys Sisson; son, Steve Sisson (Laura); grandchildren, Robert Jones (Lesa), Lisa Dodson (Johnny), Shelley Saunders (Michael), Bucky Sisson (Theresa), Jyl Renton (Jordan) and Krystle Sisson; great-grandchildren Jonathon, Cody, Briana, Josh, Alyson, Carrington, Rachael, Chloe, Hunter, Chase, Kelsey, Preston and Caden; two great-great-grandchildren; and multitudes of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, skilled brick layer and farmer. Raymond enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Gayle Newsome for being his caregiver.

The family received visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Smithland Baptist Church, Heathsville. A service followed at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Smithland Baptist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 25, Heathsville, VA 22473.