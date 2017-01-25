Reginald V. Shaw

LOTTSBURG—Reginald Vaughn Shaw of Lottsburg died peacefully in his home on January 18, 2017.

Reginald was born November 7, 1927, in Presque Isle, Maine, to Frank and Rena Shaw.

He was married to his beloved wife Carolyn Shaw for 33 years. They met while Reginald was working for the Small Business Administration as an auditor in Washington, D.C.

Reginald served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War on the USS Coral Sea CV 43.

He was a member and layman at Fairfields United Methodist Church in Burgess. He was also a member of the United Methodist Men, The Sea Rescue in Reedville, American Legion, Lions Club, ACCA Shriners, Masonic Temple and the Moose Lodge.

Reginald is survived by his five children, Sharon Cunningham, Neale Clouser, Katheryn Daker, Charles Clouser and John Clouser; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, January 30, at Fairfields United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at Quantico National Cemetery.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.