Research continues on new EMS facility

by Audrey Thomasson

LANCASTER—Talks continue concerning a new emergency management services facility for the county.

At the May 18 planning commission meeting, Lancaster board of supervisors chairman William Lee reported on an informal conference call that took place among the architectural firm of Guernsey-Tingle of Williamsburg, county administrator Frank Pleva, chief of emergency services Terry McGregor and Lee to determine how much could be saved by reducing the size of the proposed facility.

McGregor originally requested an 11,300-square-foot facility at a cost of some $3 million. However, last month the planning commission removed the request from the fiscal year 2018 capital improvement project list and moved it into 2019 in order to examine other options for a facility.

