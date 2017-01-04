Residential Rentals

$1195 KILMARNOCK: Up-scale, 3BR/2.5BA 3000SF, 2-car garage, new flooring, carpet. One level, amenities galore. KaneAssoc@yahoo.com, 804-580-0327..(Dec-15-13t)

$2200 IRVINGTON: Waterfront home w/dock is fully furnished w/5BR/3BA, family room w/fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, covered deck. Walk to Tides from this home. See this & more at www.chesapeakepm.com. Call Catherine, 804-436-6701. Chesapeake Property Mgmt..(X)

$300 SAVINGS: Townhouse & apartment living, Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula, locally managed, equal housing, call 804-529-9505 or www.leeselfproperties.com. Restrictions may apply..(Oct-20-13t)SS

$550/MONTH, SENIOR, care-free, up scale 1BR apt; enjoy life in Reedville; all amenities; LR/DR, full kitchen, bath w/tub/shower; carpet/ceramic tile, non-smoker. 804-761-8460; 912-659-0412..(Jan-5-13t)

$750 WEEMS: 2BR single family home has updated kitchen w/stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. See this & more at www.chesapeakepm.com. Call Catherine, 804-436-6701. Chesapeake Property Mgmt..(X)

$895 LIVELY: 4BR home has LR, separate DR, eat-in kitchen & 1st floor master BR/bath. There is a detached 2-car garage w/workshop & extra storage. See this & more at www.chesapeakepm.com. Call Catherine, 804-436-6701. Chesapeake Property Mgmt..(X)

2BR COTTAGE, 1BA, fully furnished, all new appliances. $850/month includes electric and DirecTV. No smoking, no pets. Owner takes care of outside maintenance. Call 804-436-2122..(Dec-8-4t)

2BR, 1BA APARTMENT: In Mollusk/Lively area, CHAC, security and references required. $625 month + utilities. Available immediately. 703-609-7488. (July-14-tf)

3BR/3BA, 2-STORY COTTAGE, Weems. Washer/dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator. Monitor heater D/R, propane heater L/R. Front/back screened porches, great neighborhood. Security/deposit, credit/references, 1-year lease, non-smoking. $825/month. 804-389-5157..(Nov-3-13t)

FOR RENT in Heathsville area. 2BR/1BA mobile home. Gas stove/refrig. No pets/smoking. 2 month security deposit required. $375/month. 703-644-9481. Call between 8:30a.m. and 9:30p.m..(Jan-5-2t)

IRVINGTON AT WHITE FENCES: Classy Newly Designer furnished or unfurnished. 2 bedroom. Fully furnished to the knives and forks. No smoking, no pets. Pool, washer/dryer. $1,250 month plus utilities. Month to month or yearly. 804-512-9796..(Aug-11-tf)SS

NO CREDIT or contract. Furnished room in Kilmarnock. Near shops. Cable internet, phone. $110/week, plus security deposit. Credit for handyman. 804-436-4169..(X)

OPHELIA AREA/Beautiful beach-house on Potomac River, 2BR/2BA, lots of sand beach, wood floors, W/D, 2/decks, very private, $1250/month plus deposit. 571-233-5078. See online, http://richmond.craigslist.org/apa/5823170489.html..(Nov-3-13t)

PET FRIENDLY furnished 1BR townhouse. Deltaville on Rappahannock (No Beach Access). Ideal for one person. BR with sitting area, 1BA, eat-in kitchen, utility room/office, screen porch, deck. Basic cable, weekly housekeeping & utilities incl. $80/day, $450/wk., $1100/mo. Security deposit required. Email: riversrisepoms@gmail.com for details.(Dec-15-5t-EOW)SS

WARSAW: APARTMENT, 2BR/1BA modified apt., water, trash, appliances incl. $700/month. Call 804-493-9659..(Oct-6-tf)

WHITE STONE: 2BR/1.5BA apartment, water, trash, all appliances included, $735/month. No pets, great location, quiet. 804-493-9659..(Dec-15-tf)

WHITE STONE: 3BR/3BA, 1st floor master, fireplace, all appliances, huge attic storage, screened back porch, 2-car garage. Security deposit, $1200/month. 804-438-6702..(Dec-22-2t)