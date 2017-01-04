KILMARNOCK—Retired USMC Col. Kenneth R. Price died December 7, 2016.

He was born February 24, 1929 in Minerva, Ohio, the fourth of six children from Paul and Alta Price.

Ken graduated from Garrettsville High in Ohio. He enlisted into the USMC and was accepted into the Corp of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy. While there he earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering.

Upon graduation in 1952, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USMC, artillery, but his passion was to become a marine aviator. He was assigned to a special artillery project to enhance greater accuracy of rounds on target. So successful, it was patented.

In 1954, Ken’s dream became a reality and he entered into naval flight training in Pensacola, Fla. His career took him around the globe on assignments, flying his F4 Phantom and A4 Skyhawk as the squadron commander.

Upon military retirement he worked for Hughes Aircraft Company and Ford Aerospace. With his final retirement he devoted time to the Southern California Sheriff’s Department flying deputies in his pride and joy, a 1966 Mooney.

He also became a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) working closely with the police and fire departments.

Ken was an avid reader. Everything was interesting, nothing too controversial to discuss.

He lost his last battle with cancer on December 7, leaving an aviation legacy that lives on in two sons. A grandson who became army aviator and one son as a private pilot.

He is survived by children, Richard Dale Price (Md.), Paul L. Price (Lancaster), Debra Jane Krucken (Vancouver, Canada) and Earl V. Price (Pa.); sisters, Pat Hinkle (N.C.) and Jo Wilson (Ore.); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Col. Kenneth R. Price will be entombed in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.

Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, handled the arrangements.