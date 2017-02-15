Richard C. Robbins

WHITE STONE—Richard C. “Wally Possum” Robbins, 58, of White Stone, passed away on February 11, 2017.

He was a retired menhaden captain and tugboat captain.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Marie Robbins of Panama City, Florida; son, John Christopher Robbins of White Stone; his parents, Meredith and Dixie Robbins of White Stone; brothers, Mac Robbins of White Stone and Leo Robbins (Michelle) of White Stone; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.