Riverside Health System releases 2016 Cancer Care Annual Report

Riverside Health System recently published its 2016 Cancer Care Annual Report, highlighting key statistics, new advancements in local treatment capability and success stories of patients and providers.

The report reveals a marked increase in the number of cancer diagnoses in the Riverside’s southeastern Virginia service area over the last 10 years. According to the report’s 2015 data, a total of 2,639 cancer patients were diagnosed or received initial cancer care at Riverside facility, more than double the 1,242 diagnosed in 2005.

Cases of breast cancer had the highest total count across all primary site categories, as well as one of highest increases (165%), with 581 cases identified in 2015, up from 219 in 2005. Prostate and lung cancer incidents also rose sharply, up 171% and 132% respectively over the same timeframe.

Collectively, breast, lung and prostate cancers represented 65% of all cancers treated at Riverside facilities in 2015.

“The numbers in Riverside’s latest Cancer Care Annual Report underscore the growing need for high-quality treatment options and programs in our area,” said Dr. Biral S. Amin, Oncology Service Line Chief, Riverside Health System. “The data also reinforces that we are on the right path, as we continue to invest in a variety of new, state-of-the art cancer care offerings and support services that are producing amazing patient outcomes thanks to our world-class staff.”

As highlighted in the report, Riverside has added the very latest in brachytherapy and linear accelerator technology to its radiation oncology service offering—making treatments quicker and more comfortable for patients. The report also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the first Gamma Knife® radiosurgery procedure performed at the Chesapeake Regional, Riverside and University of Virginia Radiosurgery Center. Riverside has recently implemented the latest iteration, the Leksell Gamma Knife® Perfexion™, which delivers even faster treatment planning and programming, decreased treatment time and a prompt return to normal activity for patients.

Riverside profiled six new physicians added to its cancer care team in 2016, each bringing unique expertise to further enhance the care delivered to oncology patients. Other staff highlighted in the report include Riverside’s dedicated surgical oncologist—a physician with a rare specialty in cancer surgeries.

The report also showcased a number of accolades, noting that all four of Riverside’s radiation oncology centers were reaccredited by the American College of Radiology in 2016.

In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services selected Riverside Cancer Care’s seven practices and 15 providers—more than any other health system of eight in Virginia—for its National Oncology Care Model program.

A number of patients are also profiled in the report, telling inspirational personal stories of cancer survival.

Described in the report, Riverside’s comprehensive focus also encompasses caregivers, survivors and the greater community at every stage along the continuum. It offers more than 100 health events per year, implementing numerous education and support programs, obtaining beneficial grants to reach underserved populations, communicating consistent prevention and early detection messages, and facilitating and providing space for support groups.