WARSAW—Robert J. “Joe” Brown Sr., 61, of Warsaw passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, at his residence.

He was a building contractor, a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Saluda, and the Full Cry Hunt Club.

Survived by his wife, Bonnie J. Brown; children, Robert J. Brown Jr. (Heather) and Meagan Brown (Chris); sisters, Catherine B. Scott (Jerry), Sharon Anthony (Douglas); a brother, William T. Brown (Shari); a grandson, Robby; and two step-sons, Frankie Coates (Angela), Brian Coates (Jessie).

Joe was predeceased by the mother of his children, Brenda C. Brown; a sister, Betty Jean Redemann; and a brother, Bernard J. Brown Sr.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 30, in Historic White Marsh Church, Lancaster, followed by interment in the church cemetery.

Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Saluda, is assisting the Brown family.