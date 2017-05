KILMARNOCK—Robert James Veney Sr. of Kilmarnock died April 19, 2017.

Robert was born October 3, 1941, in Lancaster County. He was educated at A.T. Wright High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ida Mae Otha; and daughter, Oneikki Veney.

His celebration of life will be remembered by his wife of 38 years, Constance.

A funeral was held Saturday, April 29, followed by interment in the New St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Kilmarnock.