Robert L. Headley

CALLAO—Robert Lanmon Headley, 78, of Callao passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. He was the owner/operator of Callao Grader Service, a member of Smithland Baptist Church and the son of Lanmon and Hazel Headley.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Clark Headley; and daughter, Pamela Woolard (Clay); and grandsons, Brice Clayton and Evan Robert.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 23, at Smithland Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Family received friends Thursday, December 22, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Doorways Hospitality House, 612 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219; or Smithland Baptist Church WMU, PO Box 25, Heathsville, VA 22473.