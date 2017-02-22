Robert M. Saunders

REEDVILLE—Robert Maurice “Moose” Saunders, 83, of Reedville passed away on February 19, 2017.

He is survived by his daughters, Holly Sadler (Ernie) and Penny Rios (Victor and his family); two grandchildren, Zoie and Seth Sadler; and two sisters, Alene Robinson and Joyce Headley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Jett Saunders; and his brother, Oliver Hall Saunders Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.