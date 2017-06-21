JOHNSONTOWN—Robert Rogers, also known as Jersey Bob, 59, husband of Julie Hendrie Rogers and a resident of Johnsontown, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017, at his residence.

A native of Brick, N.J., he was the son of the late Howard John Rogers and the late Elizabeth Corsaky Rogers. He was a 1976 graduate of Brick Township High School and a marine engineer for Kirby Corporation.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two stepchildren, Christopher Smith and his wife, Jacqueline, of Warner Robins, Ga., and Lori Smith Pettit and her husband, Richard, of Richmond; two brothers, James Rogers and his wife, Elizabeth, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Thomas Rogers and his wife, Jennifer, of Lilburn, Ga.; a sister, Patricia Rogers of Ocala, Fla.; four nephews, Steven Rogers, Richard Rogers, Philip Rogers and Sean Frye; and two nieces, Linsey Rogers and Jessica Frye.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 20, at Doughty Funeral Home with Rev. Judith Worthington officiating. Interment was private. Family joined friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, Virginia 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.