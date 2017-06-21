Robert S. Mills Sr.

URBANNA—Robert Stacy Mills Sr., born in the District of Columbia April 25, 1952, passed away on June 3, 2017. With affection from family and friends he was also known as Bobby.

He is loved and remembered by his children, Heather Mills-Scott and Robert Mills Jr.; his granddaughter, Vivienne Winter Scott; his brothers, John and Alan Mills; as well as other family and close friends.

He will also be remembered by the countless buildings that his strong work ethic and passion for architecture produced.

Services will be held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, June 25, at Christ Church Parish, Middlesex. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please donate to charity.