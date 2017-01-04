Robert T. Lally

OTTOMAN—On the morning of December 21, 2016, Robert Timothy Lally of Ottoman passed away in his family home at the age of 26.

Robert Lally was born in Portsmouth in 1990. He was the third child of Kelly and Timothy Lally.

Robert attended Lancaster County Public Schools and graduated from Lancaster High School in 2008. As a boy, Robert was active in boy scouts and baseball and enjoyed playing outside with his brothers and friends. He often helped out around his family-owned store, the Village Center, and can be remembered as friendly and helpful to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Robert was a natural and accomplished athlete and was very active in wrestling from fifth- through 12th-grade, and football from seventh- through 12th-grade. Robert had a prominent high-school wrestling career, including over 100 career wins, over 15 tournament wins and was a multiple-time district and region A champion. Most notably, Robert was invited to both middle-school and freshman state tournaments, and was a state finalist in 2008. He was one of three people from LHS to make it to state finals that year, the first time in the school’s history.

At time of passing, Robert worked for Flowers Bread Company alongside his father, Timothy “Tim” Lally and was therefore a familiar face to many in Lancaster County.

He enjoyed being surrounded by his family watching football and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, throwing the football, and playing with his son, nieces, and nephew. Robert and fiancé Brittany Hudson were happily planning their December 2017 nuptials and just days before his passing, Robert expressed his excitement for the future and devotion to his soon-to-be wife and baby boy.

Robert is survived by his parents, Kelly and Tim Lally; fiancé, Brittany Hudson; son, Robert “Robbie” Timothy Lally Jr.; brothers Danny and Kyle Lally; grandmother, Ellen Lally; sister-in-laws, Heidi (wife of Danny Lally) and Candice (wife of Kyle Lally); and nieces and nephew, Rory, Hadley and Danny Jr. (Danny’s children), and Miette, Mackenzie and Marleigh (Kyle’s children). Robert leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Robert truly touched the lives of many others and will be greatly missed. He will be forever remembered for his down-to-earth personality, infectious laugh, genuine kindness and heart-warming smile.

A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at Corrotoman Baptist Church, Ottoman.