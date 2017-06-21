KILMARNOCK—Rosa L. Moody Curry died Sunday, June 11, 2017. She was born in Greensboro, N.C. on May 2, 1938, to the late Rosetta Carrington Moody.

Rosa lived in Baltimore, Md., for a short time where her mother met and married the late James H. Moody of Kilmarnock.

Rosa received her education in the public schools of Lancaster County. She accepted Christ as her personal savior at a young age at Calvary Baptist Church, Kilmarnock.

As a student of A.T. Wright High School, she was a very active student with a love for volleyball and baseball. After graduating at A.T. Wright she furthered her education by attending Virginia Union University in Richmond. In April, 1957 she met and married Joseph Curry of Ditchley. They bore five children.

In 1972, Rosa was employed with the Lancaster County public school system as a teacher’s aide. Over time she received her certification as a special education instructor, Title 1 program. She worked not only in Lancaster but Richmond, Northumberland and Westmoreland counties in the Northern Neck. She retired from Lancaster County Public Schools in 2010.

Rosa Curry was well loved by her family, students, fellow co-workers, friends and everyone she met. She had a way of making an impact on others changing their lives for good. Rosa always had a smile on her face, a real people person. She was a “Momma” to everyone she met and lovingly called “Nana” by all her grandchildren.

As a member of Calvary Baptist Church, she was an active and enthusiastic member, always ready to help. She was a past president of VA Calvary Club, usher board member, finance committee and Women’s Ministry. Rosa will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rosa leaves to cherish memories a loving and devoted husband Joseph Curry; dedicated and loving children, Pamela Munford (Norman) of Henrico, James M. Curry (Rose) of Heathsville, Joseph E. Curry of Somerton, Ariz. and Lynn Curry of Weems; eight grandchildren, Marcus Curry, Brook Hudnall, Jason Curry, Travis Hudnall, Quincy Munford, Jordan Curry, NaJee Laws and Nia Curry; 10 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces; nephews; other family and friends, and one very devoted niece, Mary Jenkins; and very special friends, Laura Waller and Mr. and Mrs. Gus Dunaway.

A funeral service was held Friday, June 16, at Calvary Baptist Church, Kilmarnock. Interment followed in the Moody Family Cemetery.

Campbell Funeral Home of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.