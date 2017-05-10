RWC Life Enrichment Center opens

Centenarian Irma Burke on May 4 cut the ribbon for Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s Life Enrichment Center. The 101-year-old resident had the ceremonial honors surrounded by RWC staff members as well as design builders, contractors, bankers and other key players who helped bring the 18,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility to the Northern Neck community.

Adjacent to the Chesapeake Center on the RWC campus at 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, the new center includes a fitness area with exercise equipment, a yoga room, locker rooms and classrooms. The heated aquatics area features a 75-foot lap pool with three swim lanes, a wheelchair ramp and a large exercise area for water aerobics and other exercise programs. The resident life and arts classrooms provide ample space for a variety of activities, a future woodworking shop and a pottery kiln.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our residents, their families and friends, and community members who made this building possible,” said chief executive officer and president Stuart Bunting. “It truly would not have been possible without those who made designated donations toward the construction, for new equipment for the fitness program and to the labyrinth bricks for wellness programs.”

Chesapeake Bank financed a portion of the center’s $4.5 million cost. RWC engaged Williamsburg’s GuernseyTingle Architects to lead the design/build team. Bay Design Group handled the site design and civil engineering. Connemara Corporation of White Stone was the general contractor for the project.

Currently 80% of RWC residents participate in some form of wellness activities. More than 20 fitness classes are held on-site each week, as well as special programs to serve the needs of those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. RWC is known nationally for its high wellness participation rate among residents and has been recognized by the International Council on Active Aging for its Mind & Muscle speaker series.