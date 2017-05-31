WHITE STONE—Sara Lanham, 103, of White Stone, formerly of New Market, passed away on May 28, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Julie L. Wilkins (Donald), Raymond E. Lanham (Dorothy) and Susan L. Segrist (Chaney); eight grandchildren, Staci Woods (Will), Adam Wilkins, Kent Segrist, Anna Wilkins Howell, Sara Segrist, Austin Wilkins, Autumn Wilkins and Seth Wilkins; and two great-grandchildren, Jared and Janelle Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Lanham.

She will be missed for her vivacious love of life, her creativity and her love for all of us.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Windhaven Church, Mt. Jackson. Interment will follow the service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Market. Family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.