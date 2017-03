by Audrey Thomasson

RICHMOND—The Virginia State Corporation Commission Tuesday postponed its scheduled March 15 public hearing on William Barnhardt’s lawsuit to halt Dominion Power’s plan to construct 10 new towers across the Rappahannock River. Barnhardt is seeking to have Dominion install underwater cables.

The hearing, which is expected to last several days, was rescheduled to begin Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. in the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street, Richmond.