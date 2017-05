Scores & Schedules

Scores

Varsity baseball

Lancaster 8, Essex 1

Fork Union 8, Christchurch 1

Fork Union 6, Christchurch 2

JV baseball

Essex 4, Lancaster 0

Rappahannock 11, Lancaster 2

Varsity softball

Essex 3, Lancaster 1

Rappahannock 13, Lancaster 1

JV softball

Lancaster 23, Essex 7

Varsity soccer

Rappahannock 5, Lancaster 0

Varsity boys lacrosse

Collegiate School 15, Christchurch 4

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 10, Christchurch 7

Track

Boys results

1. Lancaster 122. 2 Northumberland 120. 3. Essex 91. 4. Washington & Lee 47 5. Rappahannock 33.

Girls results

1. Lancaster 154. 2. Essex 116. 3. Northumberland 80. 4. Rappahannock 30. 5. Washington & Lee 23.

JV boys lacrosse

Christchurch 5, Fork Union Military Academy 0

Varsity girls lacrosse

St. Gertrude 7, Christchurch 5

Varsity girls soccer

Northumberland 2, Washington & Lee 2 (tie)

Fredericksburg Academy 5, Christchurch 1

JV girls soccer

Washington & Lee 3, Northumberland 0

Upcoming games

Varsity baseball/softball

May 11:

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 5 p.m. (softball only)

May 12:

Middlesex at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Woodberry Forrest School at Christchurch, 4:30 p.m. (baseball only)

May 13:

Christchurch at Benedictine College Preparatory, 11 a.m.

May 16:

Northumberland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

JV baseball/softball

May 11:

Lancaster at Washington & Lee, 5 p.m.

May 12:

Middlesex at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

May 16:

Northumberland at Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

Track

May 11:

Lancaster at Charles City

May 13:

Lancaster at Glen Allen Invitational

May 17:

Conference #43 meet at Northumberland, 2:30 p.m.

Varsity boys soccer

(6 p.m.)

May 17:

Northumberland at Lancaster

Varsity girls soccer

May 12:

Christchurch at Millwood School, 4:30 p.m.

Varsity boys lacrosse

May 12:

Trinity Episcopal School at Christchurch, 4:30 p.m.

Sailing

May 12-15:

Christchurch at ISSA Mallory National Championship, MIT Boston, MA

JV/Varsity golf

May 12:

Christchurch vs. Collegiate School at Piankatank River Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.