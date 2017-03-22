Sheriff’s Reports

Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against four individuals.

A Thrasher Court woman, 21, was charged March 15 with contempt of court.

A Hawthorne Avenue man, 41, was charged March 17 with contempt of court.

A Meadowview Lane woman, 26, was charged March 17 with using profane and or threatening language over the public airway.

A River Road man, 28, was charged March 17 with two counts of stalking-violation of a protective order.

Activity report

March 13: Staff responded to the 100 block of School Street for the report of a disorderly person, to the 100 block of Irvington Road to assist the Kilmarnock Police Department (KPD) with a suspicious person, to the 100 block of School Street to assist KPD with a possible suicidal subject, and to the 200 block of Gaines Road to investigate a reported burglary.

March 14: Staff responded to the 100 block of Pinkardsville Road for the report of a possible burglary, to the 4300 block of Mary Ball Road for a vehicle passing a stopped school bus, and to the 400 block of Twin Branch Road for a prowler.

March 15: Staff responded to the 100 block of Morattico Road for the report of a traffic hazard caused by a large tree branch, and to the 2200 block of Merry Point Road for a domestic disturbance.

March 16: Staff responded to Devils Bottom Road for a trespasser, to Wilson Lane for shots fired, and to the 500 block of Paynes Creek Road for a domestic disturbance.

March 17: Staff responded to the 100 block of School Street to assist KPD with the report of a juvenile behavioral complaint, to the 5600 block of White Chapel Road to investigate the report of possible child abuse, to a walk-in report of a missing person, to Main Street and James B. Jones Highway for a two-vehicle traffic crash, and to the 8200 block of Mary Ball Road for theft of property.

March 18: Staff responded to the 400 block of Greentown Road for a domestic disturbance involving weapons, to the 3700 block of Merry Point Road to investigate a reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, to the 200 block of School Street to assist KPD with a trespasser, to the 100 block of Harris Drive to assist KPD with an unruly person, to a walk-in report of an assault that occurred between an adult and a juvenile, to the 100 block of Sandlin Drive for a trespasser, and to the 300 block of Campbell Road for an abandoned motorcycle.

March 19: Staff responded to the 600 block of Rappahannock Drive for a missing person, to Wicomico Church to assist the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office with a fight in progress involving weapons, to the 4800 block of Mary Ball Road for a domestic disturbance, and to the 100 block of Irvington Road to assist KPD with a suspicious person.

Staff also conducted 10 traffic stops, issued five summonses, assisted three motorists, recorded two deer strike accidents, handled five calls for traffic control, investigated seven building alarms, logged two inmate transports, received two E911 hang-up calls and fielded a call for animal control service.

Fire calls

The White Stone Volunteer Fire Department responded to an emergency medical services lift assistance call on Johns Neck Road and a fire/smoke alarm on Irvington Road.

The Upper Lancaster VFD responded to a fire/smoke alarm on Third Street, a brush fire on Regina Road and a lift assistance call on Reynolds Farm Road.

The Kilmarnock VFD responded to a traffic crash on James B. Jones Memorial Highway and a lift assistance call on Jessie duPont Memorial Highway.

Northumberland County Sheriff James R. “Doc” Lyons this week reported charges against nine individuals.

Felonies

Terry Lynn Hunter Jr., 28, of Reedville was charged March 6 on a Westmoreland County warrant for possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The arrest was made by the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Wayne Thompson, 39, of Reedville was charged March 16 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving suspended or revoked, third plus offense, obstruction of justice and a capias/attachment of the body from the Juvenile and Domestic Court for the original charge of destruction of property.

Paige Patience Cardell, 21, of Warsaw was charged March 19 with breaking and entering a dwelling at night time, violation of a protective order and damaging property. These were Northumberland County charges that were served by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

Misdemeanors

A Kilmarnock man, 48, was charged March 8 with a capias/attachment of the body from the Northumberland County General District Court for failing to appear for an original charge of driving suspended. He was served by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

A Lancaster County woman, 23, was charged March 12 on a summons for causing a telephone/pager to ring and annoy. She was served by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

An Oldhams man, 56, was charged March 13 with two counts of bad checks written to the Buoy.

A Heathsville man, 20, was charged March 13 with assault and battery of a family member.

A Callao man, 26, was charged March 19 with criminal trespass and assault and battery.

A Hague man, 37, was charged March 19 with a capias/attachment of the body from the King George County Combined Courts for failing to appear. He was served by the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.