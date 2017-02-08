Stanley J. Sliakis

WHITE STONE—Stanley “Pop Pop” Joseph Sliakis, 82, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at his home in White Stone.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Alice Evans Sliakis; daughter, Anna (Randy) Kellum; granddaughter Skylar (Cameron) Taylor; daughter, Melinda George (Carl Long); grandsons, Joseph George, Grant Long and Pierson Long; as well as many sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marion.

Joe’s story starts on June 5, 1934, he was born the oldest child to Stanley and Vivian Sliakis in Baltimore, Md., where he lived until he was 10. Upon the passing of his father, Joe and his mother moved to the Northern Neck where he would spend the rest of his childhood, grow up, go to school and make many lifelong friends.

He graduated from White Stone School in 1953. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served as a radar operator at McDill AFB, Fla., and Misawa AB, Japan. While in the Air Force, he played on the Air Force All-Star baseball team that placed second in the All-World, All-Service Tournament.

He was honorably discharged in 1958 and returned to the Northern Neck where he met a “beautiful, suntanned girl with pretty legs and long shiny hair,” Alice Evans. On December 11, 1960, he married the love of his life, Alice Virginia Evans. It was at this point in his life that he worked on the water as a menhaden fisherman until the birth of his first daughter in 1961.

In 1961, he started his meat cutting career at Donaldson’s Supermarket in White Stone under mentor Blue Turlington. It is there where he earned the nickname “Joe the Butcher.” In 1980, the Sliakises purchased Donaldson’s Supermarket where “Joe the Butcher” continued to cut meat and entertain his customers with jokes, history and stories until selling the store in 1996.

Joe then continued to work as a butcher and entertain customers at various businesses in the area like Winn Dixie, Tri-Star Supermarket and Lively Market until his retirement in 2012 after 51 years.

Joe was an active member of his beloved community. From 1962-1972 he was the catcher for Kilmarnock Texacos. In April of 2015, he was inducted into the Northern Neck Sports Wall of Fame for his career as a Texaco, coach and umpire. For many years, he and his wife coached girls softball. In the 1980s he was a member of the White Stone Lions Club where he served as president in 1984-85. In 2010, he was elected to the White Stone Town Council and actively served until his death.

Mr. Sliakis was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing and found a love for painting. He had a passion for history and sports, particularly his Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles. He loved to tell jokes, solicit smiles and laughs from those around him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He was not only “Joe the Butcher” but “Pop Pop” to young and old alike! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on February 11 at the White Stone Firehouse. This celebration is for a man who wanted his family, friends and community to enjoy some laughs and conversation by sharing memories, stories and jokes or any encounters you may have had that touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, Pop Pop requested that donations be made to the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department. He truly admired this group of men and women for all their dedication to the community over the years.

