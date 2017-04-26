Steamboat Era Museum to open Friday for the season

Step back in time to the steamboat (1813-1937) and discover how they opened the Northern Neck to commerce, tourists, industry and technology.

On Friday, April 28, the Steamboat Era Museum, 156 King Carter Drive, Irvington, will open for the 2017 season. Spring hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

There are many new and exciting exhibits this season, reported executive director Barbara Brecher. The Potomac Pilothouse exhibit in the lobby will include a video following the progress of the pilothouse’s restoration. As this project continues, the video will be updated throughout the season.

For children there is a dress-up trunk, said Brecher. Costumes, reflecting the Steamboat Era, are available for children to try on. A group of dolls that traveled to the Northern Neck on a steamboat are on display.

Upcoming activities will include docent led tours, oral histories and a children’s scavenger hunt.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, a costumed docent will lead visitors through the museum.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 23 through August 11, the museum will host activities for children including crafts and tours.

Upcoming events will include the Irvington Crab Festival, August 12; Holiday Fashion Show, November 12; and Holiday Marketplace, November 24 and 25 and December 2, 9 and 16.

During the Irvington Farmers Market on Saturdays May through November, there will be no charge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At other times, admission is $5 for adults; free for ages 12 and younger and active military with identification.

From June 13 through September 2, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. From September 8 through November 18 the museum will return to Fridays and Saturdays only.