Stirling K. Olsen

IRVINGTON—Stirling Kerr Olsen, 99, passed away on November 19, 2016, in Irvington. She was born in Arlington on April 29, 1917.

She is survived by two sons, John L. Olsen (Karen) of Appomattox and Robert E. Olsen (Stella) of Chesterfield; and three grandsons, Christopher, Jason and Jared Olsen.

Stirling was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lief O. Olsen.

Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock.

Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, handled the arrangements.