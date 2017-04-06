Strong winds, hail and heavy rain April 6, 2017 Strong winds, hail and heavy rain left a path of destruction from Kilmarnock to Irvington Thursday afternoon. Windows were blown out and there was interior damage at Bon Secours-Rappahannock General Hospital. Trees were down and property damage done in Irvington. Electricity was out in parts of Kilmarnock, Weems and Irvington.Send your storm pics to editor@rapprecord.com with proper identification. More coverage at www.Facebook.com/rappahannockrecord