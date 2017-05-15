Surface project delays signal activation on Norris Bridge

FREDERICKSBURG —Concrete replacement progresses on the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge this week.

Meanwhile, traffic crossing the bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties will be reduced to a single lane 24 hours a day as improvements are made to the bridge’s travel surface, reported Kelly Hannon of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Crews are removing areas of concrete deterioration on the bridge’s travel surface and replacing it with fresh concrete for a smoother ride. Route 3 traffic will be reduced to one lane until 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

An estimated 585 feet of the bridge’s travel surface will be replaced across both travel lanes. New concrete will be placed over approximately 5% of the bridge.

“Scheduling an intensive replacement of concrete on the bridge’s travel surface will let us deliver a better ride for drivers and reduce the number of daily, temporary repairs that can lead to unscheduled travel delays,” said Annette Adams, P.E., VDOT’s structure and bridge engineer, Fredericksburg District. “We are grateful to the community for their patience with the work zone as we repair this riding surface.”

Automated flagging stations will control traffic on the bridge.

Concrete project

On Sunday evening, Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crews began to remove temporary asphalt patches and deteriorated concrete. This work was expected to take several days to complete.

The Norris Bridge has a steel grid deck, which is coated with a concrete travel surface. Concrete is applied over the steel grid deck to protect it from corrosion and provide a smoother ride for motorists.

As crews remove the existing concrete over a portion of the bridge, drivers briefly travel directly on the steel grid deck in the affected area. The steel grid deck has a rougher ride than the concrete travel surface.

Later in the week, contractor crews will install new concrete over the steel grid deck.

The concrete deterioration on the travel surface does not impact the structural integrity of the bridge. It is being repaired to maintain the travel surface for motorists. The steel grid bridge deck beneath the concrete is sound.

Painting project

Ongoing work for the Norris Bridge painting project will be coordinated with the travel surface repairs. All painting and travel surface work next week will occur within the same lane closure. The activation of temporary traffic signals for the painting work zone have been postponed. New signal activation dates will be announced.