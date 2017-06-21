Tamara G. Smith

KILMARNOCK—Tamara Germayne Smith died June 4, 2017.

Tamara was born on April 21, 1964, to James Arthur Smith II from Kilmarnock and Ellen Dorethia Smith from Heathsville.

At an early age she confessed her faith to God at Macedonia Baptist Church, Heathsville.

Tamara, lovingly called Tammy, lived in Kilmarnock and attended school in Heathsville. She grew up with many cousins and had fun making memories from the family barbeques, motorcycle club meets, trips to the pool and cookouts at Bay Quarter Shores.

She adored her younger brother, James, and was often teased that she treated him as though he was her baby. Some years later, she welcomed her sister, Tiffany. In 1999, her nephew Dustin was born. Tammy loved and was very proud of each of them.

She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1982. She attended Essex County College in Newark, N.J. and Columbia Union College where she received her bachelor’s degree. She earned her master’s degree in organizational management from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, M.D.

Tammy’s work with people motivated her to earn her certification as a Personal Life Coach. Her slogan: “If you want a challenge, try to convince someone there’s a better way of doing something.”

Tammy’s employment experiences included Howard University, Harambee Homes, Inc., BAE Systems and Conquest Administrative Services, Inc. She was a founding member of TLV Travel and Tours, Inc. and the “Among Sisters” Spiritual and Social Club.

Tammy enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. Approximately three years ago, God blessed her with the opportunity to travel to Europe; Italy to be exact, with her cousin, Denise.

Family and friends were always close to her heart. Her memory will forever be dear to the hearts of her mother, father, step-mother, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, god-children and a host of other relatives and friends.

Loved ones who preceded her in death: nephew, Justin Smith; grandparents, William and Verlie Smith and James and Claudine Smith.

A funeral service was held June 10 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Campbell Funeral Home of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.