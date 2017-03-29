Tammy S. Revere

LANCASTER—Tammy Shreve Revere, 58, of Lancaster died March 22, 2017.

Tammy was born on a snowy January day at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va. In the early 1960s, the Shreve family moved to Kilmarnock.

Later in life, Tammy met and eventually married Jimmy Revere on August 20, 1977. They went on to have four children, Jennifer, Sarah, Rebekah and Daniel.

Tammy had many accomplishments in her life, but one of her most memorable was in 2003 when she graduated from Rappahannock Community College with an associate’s in applied science. Her major was in business management and information systems technology. She was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society and graduated with honors.

Tammy was a fighter and she won a battle against breast cancer in 2016 after a year long struggle. During this time, she never lost her infectious smile that everyone knew and loved. Tammy was a people person. She had plenty of love to share, but nobody held a bigger place in her heart than her family. She would often send random messages to her family saying “I sure do love you.” She almost always gathered as many grandchildren as she could and took them to church on Sunday mornings.

Tammy has always volunteered herself to the community. She donated blood as often as she was allowed. She participated in her children and grandchildren’s sports by yelling as loud as she possibly could in a baritone voice. She was always more than willing to try something new like roller skating with her family and when she would fall, she would just lay on the floor with a big smile and get up and try it again.

Tammy also loved to teach, especially little kids, like the time she brought a couple of her chickens to her granddaughter’s preschool class for show and tell. Her favorite by far was the monthly Community Impact Breakfast at White Stone Church of the Nazarene. Tammy and her husband Jimmy along with grandkids and many other volunteers made breakfast and assisted with the food bank and clothes closet for the community.

During the last four weeks of her life, Tammy was well taken care of by many people from her family, friends and church. She also was cared for by the Rescue Squad, Bon Secours Rappahannock General and St. Mary’s Hospitals and Hospice of Virginia. Tammy was ultimately diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. She died peacefully on March 22 at RGH while serenaded by her son, Daniel, and was surrounded by family and friends.

Tammy was predeceased by her father, Charles W. Shreve, in 2011.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel Shreve; brother Larry (Vel) Shreve; and her husband of almost 40 years, Jimmy Revere. She also is survived by her children, Jennifer and Jeremy Tyson, Sarah Revere and Keon, Becky Smith and Daniel Revere; her grandchildren, Xavier, Elizabeth, Laura and Alyza Sutton; Alora, J.R. and Alison Tyson; and Kiyah, Skye, E.J. and Abigail Smith; her best friend Cynthia Balderson; and her boss, Fred Edmonds.

Tammy had a great love for life, her friends, her church and especially her family. After Tammy passed, while cleaning out her office a beautiful letter was found. In this letter, it sums up how she lived and loved and offered sound motherly advice:

“Life is not easy or perfect or fun. But there are days, moments when it is exactly that. Easy weeks and perfect days and fun weekends. Enjoy them, cherish them, keep them in your heart and mind and they will carry you through the rest. Talk about the good times, good things and don’t let the bad drown them out. Do more than just work and relax. The best feeling is helping someone who can’t repay you. Volunteer at something and let yourself enjoy it. Anything.

“Don’t be afraid, really, don’t. Don’t be stupid either. Use your brain and think things through but then take the leap and have new adventures.

“You have a voice, use it. Speak truth, but, BUT, do not hurt people. Speak from a place of love. Always. If you cannot speak with love, then say nothing and leave the place. But come back later after you have calmed down. Speak your heart.

“Take care of your body, treat it well and keep it strong, both physically and mentally. READ something, anything but read… Get outside. Move, walk, chase the dog or the kid, whatever.”

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the White Stone Church of the Nazarene, 57 Whisk Drive, White Stone. To honor Tammy please wear spring or bright colors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Impact, WSCON, P.O. Box 1270, White Stone, VA 22578.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.