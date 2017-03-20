This just in: 3-20-17

Lancaster school board accepts

high school principal’s resignation

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—The Lancaster school board on March 14 accepted the resignation of high school principal Bruce Cook.

Superintendent Steve Parker said Cook submitted his resignation Thursday March 9.

Assistant principal Barbara Bohannon will be the acting principal until someone can fill the position, said Parker.

The resignation took place the same day an alleged bomb threat forced Lancaster High School to send students and faculty home in the late morning.

Because of the chaotic day on Thursday, faculty and staff were not notified until a meeting Friday afternoon.

Students and parents were notified in a letter sent home from Parker on Monday, March 13.