This week’s calendar 2-16-17

February

16 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist. 588-9224.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Drawing for the Truly Terrified. Instructor: Steph Brown. For fees and registration, visit the gallery, or call 436-9309.

Farewell Reception, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Open house in honor of library director Lindsy Gardner. Light refreshments.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Program: Viewing of “Chesapeake Bay by Air.” Luncheon.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society, noon. Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway Wicomico Church. Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District’s educational trailer.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Northumberland County Democratic Party, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Northumberland Public Library 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Band: Robbie Kern. 435-0000.

“Deep River: The Marian Anderson Journey,” 6 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. show starts. Essex High School, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock. A Virginia Opera production. $20 adults, $5 ages 12-17, free for ages 11 and younger.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

17 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Deltaville Community Association Center, 17147 General Puller Highway, Deltaville. Topic: Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Leader Peter Bennett.

Paint Night, Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Tommy Fox. Course: Piet Mondrian. Snacks provided. Bring a favorite beverage. For fees and registration, call 436-9309.

Mercy Creek, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

18 Saturday

AA, 8 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Hake Fish Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Henderson UMC, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao. Sponsor: Men’s Ministry supported by the Women’s Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church. $15 per person. For tickets, call 435-1052.

Hake Fish Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Galilee UMC, 747 Hull Neck Road, Edwardsville. $12. For tickets, call 724-3240.

Free Community Pancake Breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Fairfields Baptist Church, 15213 Northumberland Highway, Burgess.

Tablet Special Interest Group, 9 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Topic: Games and other timewasters. 580-8666.

Northern Neck Computer Users Group, 10 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Les Cashwell. Topic: Geocaching. 580-8666.

Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. White Stone Baptist Church, 517 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Adults $5, ages 11 and younger free. Sponsor: WSBC Youth. To benefit Wounded Warriors Foundation.

19 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Great Fortune, Kilmarnock. 453-6824.

285th Anniversary Of The Birth Of George Washington, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Music by Colonial Faire, living history re-enactments, birthday cake.

Bland Music Competition, 2 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Sponsor: Lancaster County Lions Club. Categories: Instrument and voice. Primary, middle and high school students, including home school students. For information and application forms visit the Lancaster Lions Facebook page, or call Lion Bob Reed, 435-9785, or Lion David Farley, 436-3648.

“African American Humor: Striving and Surviving,” 3 p.m. Historic Courthouse, 877 General Puller Highway, Saluda. Speaker: Dr. Daryl Cumber Dance. Sponsor: Middlesex County Museum.

20 Monday

Presidents’ Day

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Free Bridge And Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Mammography Screening Seminar, 11 a.m. Chesapeake Center Auditorium, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Sponsor: Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital. Speaker: Chris Shepperson. To attend, call 438-4000.

21 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

AL-ANON, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Getting Started in Colored Pencil. Instructor: Steph Brown. For Fees and registration, visit the gallery, or call 436-9309.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

Positive Aging, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Right at Home in the Northern Neck. Topic: Integrating nature among older adults for positive effects. Refreshments. 480-2151.

Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board, 3 p.m. Kilmarnock Town Hall, 1 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Public attendance or written comments welcome, cwalsh@mpnn.state.va.us.

Lancaster County NAACP, 6 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

American Legion Post 86, 7 p.m. Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock.

22 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Beginner Windows 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (most Wednesdays). Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Basic computer skills recommended. Computer and headphones provided. Registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

23 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist. 588-9224.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Introduction To Bridge Seminar, 10 a.m. Women’s Club of Lancaster County Clubhouse, 16 Mary Ball Place, Lancaster. $15. Continues February 24. Enroll at 462-0742.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Commonwealth Assisted Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao.

Mahjong, 1-4 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. Dessert and beverage provided. $4. 435-1498.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Look Good…Feel Better, 4:30 p.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock. Sponsors: Bon Secours RGH and American Cancer Society. For females in treatment for cancer. Facilitator: Jennifer Bishop. Pre-register at 435-8593.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.