This week’s calendar 3-16-17

March

16 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Volunteer Continuing Education/Training, 8:30 a.m. Bayne Conference Center, Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Continues March 16. tgeeson@christchurch1735.org, or 438-2441.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Luncheon speaker: USAF Lt. Col. John Getgood.

Complimentary Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Seconds Unlimited Thrift Store, 27 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. Served by Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Foundation, celebrating RGHG’s 40th anniversary. Menu: Hotdogs, chips, drinks.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society, noon. Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway Wicomico Church. Speaker: Marshall Sebra. Topic: Environmental stewardship for the Town of Kilmarnock. Bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Northumberland Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville.

An Evening With…, 7 p.m. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Rebecca S. Ford. Topic: “Dancing With Alzheimer’s: An Insider’s View on Living with the Disease.” $10. RSVP, 436-3191.

“Born Yesterday,” 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

17 Friday

St. Patrick’s Day

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And, 2-3:30 p.m. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Deltaville Community Association Center, 17147 General Puller Highway, Deltaville. Topic: Latin America’s Political Pendulum. Leader: Robert H. Holden Ph.D.

Lunchtime Prayer, 12:05 p.m. Missions Lane, 80 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Prayer of gratitude.

St. Patrick’s Dessert Game Day, 12:30 p.m. De Sales Hall, Kilmarnock. Mahjong, bridge, canasta, bunco, scrabble, pinochle. To reserve a table of 4, call Lorri Amidon, 462-6140.

Potato Dinner, 5-7 p.m. Afton UMC, 5130 Hack’s Neck Road, Ophelia. Christians for the Cure fundraising dinner. By donation. Loaded baked potatoes with a variety of toppings, a salad and homemade desserts.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Good Luck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Adult Paint Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Soul Collage. Instructor: Diana Jamison. Snacks provided. Bring a favorite beverage. For fees and registration, visit call 436-9309.

Itchy Dog, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

“Born Yesterday,” 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

18 Saturday

AA, 8 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Tablet Special Interest Group, 9 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Topic: General settings, Podcasts. 580-8666.

Northern Neck Computer Users Group, 10 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Topic: Drones: Flying machines of the Future. 580-8666.

Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. White Stone Firehouse, 578 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Continues 10 a.m.-4 a.m. March 19. $8 per person and is good for both days; ages 11 and younger, free.

SmART Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Monotype Family Portraits. Instructor: Mary Jo Beswick. For fees and registration, call 436-9309.

“Born Yesterday,” 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

St. Patrick’s Day/American Legion Adams Post 86 Birthday Dinner, 4:30 p.m. fellowship, 5 p.m. dinner. Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock All veterans and their families welcome.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

19 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant,453-6824.

Photography Group, 9:30 a.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Organizational session. To sign up, call Chris Maxwell, 703-795-9071, or Becker at 580-3377.

Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. White Stone Firehouse, 578 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $8 per person and is good for both days; ages 11 and younger, free.

Art Workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Two Felting Techniques-Traditional & Modern. Instructor: Barbara Brecher. For fees and registration, call 436-9309.

Virginia’s Gardens: Past & Present, Sunday Lecture, 2 p.m. Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Speaker: Peter Hatch. Topic: “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden.” $35. https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series, or 438-2441.

“The Actress,” 2 p.m. doors open, 3 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

Northern Neck Orchestra Concert, 3 p.m. St. Clare Walker Middle School, Locust Hill. “Masters of the Romantic: Brahms, Mahler, Schubert and Ravel.” Guest mezzo-soprano Erin Wind. $25 at northernneckorchestra.org, or the door. Students free with online registration.

“Born Yesterday,” 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

Reagan Day dinner, 5:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Lancaster County Republican Committee. $60 per person. Guest speakers. Auction. 436-5749.

20 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Bridge And Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Richard Henry Lee Chapter, Virginia Society Of The Sons Of The American Revolution, 11:30 a.m. Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Speaker: Mark Favazza. Topic: The Albany Plan.

Potluck Dinner/Meeting, 6 p.m. social period, 6:30 p.m. dinner. Bluff Point Community League, 2595 Bluff Point Road, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Tom Coye. Topic: The Link.

21 Tuesday

Al-ANON AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

AL-ANON, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Book Club Discussion, 10:30 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Book: America’s First Daughter by Laura Kamole and Stephanie Day. 580-6052.

Positive Aging, noon-1:30 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Right at Home in the Northern Neck. Topic: Overcoming Isolation. Free box lunch., RSVP. 480-2151.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

What To Do Before The Ambulance Arrives, 5 p.m. refreshments, 5:30 p.m. training. Mid County Squad Building, 990 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Sponsors: Northumberland Lancaster County Farm Bureau, Mid County Rescue Squad. Host, Jamie Packett, agent. Instructor: Janice Kaufman, EMT-E. Advance Life Support volunteer provider. RSVP by March 20, 580-4422, or james.packett@vafb.com.

Lancaster County NAACP, 6 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

Northumberland County Economic Development Commission, 7 p.m. Old Courthouse, 72 Monument Place, Heathsville.

22 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Beginner Windows 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (most Wednesdays). Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Community Lenten Service, 12:05 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church, 65 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. 30-minute service, lunch. Sponsor: Lancaster County Ministerial Association.

Kindergarten Registration, 4 to 7 p.m. Lancaster Primary School, 36 Primary School Circle, Lancaster. Children must be age 5 on or before September 30. Must bring original birth certificate and proof of residency.

Lenten Service & Soup, 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. Series continues on Wednesdays through April 5.

Preservation Of Farm Lands Through Conservation Easements, 6-8 p.m. Northumberland YMCA, 6348 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Forum sponsor: Northern Neck Land Conservancy. Refreshments provided. For reservations, call 462-0979.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

23 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Henderson UMC, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Lessons,ancing until 9 p.m.

History’s Alive, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. program. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Irvington Drive, Irvington. Sponsor: Mary Ball Washington Museum & Library. Presenter: Sheila Arnold Jones. Topic: “The Life of Mary Johnson, From Indentured Servant to Free Black in 17th-century Virginia.” $10 payable at door, or mkt.com/maryball. Reservations requested, 462-7280, or history@mbwm.org.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.