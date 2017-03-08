This week’s calendar 3-09-17

March

9 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Genealogy Group,1 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 32 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Speaker: Mary E. Stewart. Topic: “What Now? I have my DNA results, what are my next steps?”

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Abilities Abound, 765 Northumberland Highway, Callao. 695-9382.

Northumberland Supervisors, 5 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville. Public hearings, 7 p.m.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Vagabond Swan. 435-0000.

Irvington Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Town Office, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington.

10 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And, 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Deltaville Community Association Center, 17147 General Puller Highway, Deltaville. Topic: The Future of Europe: Coping with Crisis. Leader: Pep Fuller.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Good Luck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

An Evening With Ray Pittman, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

“Born Yesterday,” 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

11 Saturday

AA, 8 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Nina Shepherdson. Topic: Pysanky-Ukrainian Egg. Continues March 12. For course fees and registration, visit the gallery or call 436-9309.

Safe Boating, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 33, Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Enroll at 577-4233, or mikekelleydad@icloud.com.

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical And Historical Society, 11 a.m. Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Speaker: Phillip Troutman. Topic: “The Second Middle Passage: the Domestic Slave Trade out of Virginia, 1790-1865.”

Galumpha, 2 p.m. Chesapeake Academy Performing Arts and Lecture Series, Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Acrobatics, visual effects, physical comedy, choreography. Reservations required, 438-5575.

“Born Yesterday,” 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

Baltimore Consort, 7:30 p.m. Rappahannock Concert Association, Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville. $25 adults, free students. 866-217-8149.

12 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Los Portales Mexican Restaurant,453-6824.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Nina Shepherdson. Topic: Pysanky-Ukrainian Egg. Continued from March 11. For course fees and registration, visit the gallery or call 436-9309.

“Born Yesterday,” 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.

“The Actress,” 2 p.m. doors open, 3 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

Memory Lane Car Club, 3 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Monthly meeting. 435-6171.

Soup ’n Song, 5 p.m. Fairfields UMC, 14741 Northumberland Highway, Burgess. Praise, gospel and traditional songs. Variety of musicians, soup, homemade bread.

Dining with Democrats, 4 p.m. social, 5 p.m. dinner. Los Patrones Mexican Restaurant, 652 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Cash bar, $25 dinner. Guest speakers. Purchase tickets at secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/lcdc-diningwdems, or 435-2866.

13 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Northern Neck Beekeepers, 7 p.m. second Mondays at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Parish Hall, Heathsville.

Bird Walk, 9 a.m. at George Washington Birthplace National Monument Park, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Northern Neck Audubon Society.

Northern Neck Neuro-Muscular Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Beale Memorial Baptist Church, 19622 Tidewater Trail,Tappahannock. Speaker: Charles Bowles. Topic: How people with disabilities can stay safe. 580-7315, 443-9226.

Cobbs Hall Chapter, NSDAR, 1 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Speaker: Marsha Sitnik. Topic: “Historic Preservation, Ball Tombs St. Mary’s Whitechapel.”

Northumberland School Board, 6 p.m. NHS auditorium, 210 Academic Lane, Claraville.

Kilmarnock Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Town Hall, 1 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

14 Tuesday

AL-ANON AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

AL-ANON, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Volunteer Continuing Education/Training, 8:30 a.m. The Bayne Conference Center, Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Continues March 15 and 16. tgeeson@christchurch1735.org, or 438-2441.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Saint Mary’s Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster. Topic: Saudia Arabia in Transition. Leader: Jane Fortin. 462-6242.

Woman’s Club Of Northumberland County, noon. WCNC Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Speaker: Susan Richardson. Topic: RWC At Home Care. Desserts, beverages.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

Master Naturalists, 1 p.m. Hull Springs Farm, Montross. Speaker: Dr. Carolyn Wells. Topic: “The New Health Imperative-Healing the Earth.”

Lenten Learning Discussion, 5:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Joycelyn Bassette Blizzard. Topic: “Jesus as Giver.” Dinner, followed by the presentation and worship. Child care available.

Lancaster School Board, 6:30 p.m. LCPS Annex, 235 School Street, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

American Legion Post 86 Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m. Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock.

Northumberland County Economic Development Commission, 7 p.m. Old Courthouse, 72 Monument Place, Heathsville.

Marine Corps League, 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge Family Center, Callao.

15 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Beginner Windows 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (most Wednesdays). Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Basic computer skills recommended. Computer and headphones provided. Registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Volunteer Continuing Education/Training, 8:30 a.m. The Bayne Conference Center, Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Continues March 16. tgeeson@christchurch1735.org, or 438-2441.

Community Lenten Service, 12:05 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church, 65 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. 30-minute service, lunch. Sponsor: Lancaster County Ministerial Association.

Lancaster County Chapter 1406/UDC, 1:15 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Marilyn Iglesias. Topic: Capt. Sally Tompkins, CSA. Reminder: Bring gift items or donations for the 2017 Virginia Division Convention raffle basket. 453-9156.

Lenten Service & Soup, 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. Series continues on Wednesdays through April 5.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

Danu, 7:30 p.m. Rappahannock Foundation for The Arts, On Stage, Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock. Irish Celtic group. $35. Purchase tickets at rappahannockfoundation.org, 438-5555, or the door, if available.

16 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Volunteer Continuing Education/Training, 8:30 a.m. The Bayne Conference Center, Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. tgeeson@christchurch1735.org, or 438-2441.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Luncheon speaker: USAF Lt. Col. John Getgood.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society, noon. Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway Wicomico Church. Speaker: Marshall Sebra. Topic: Environmental stewardship for the Town of Kilmarnock. Bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Band: Robbie Kern. 435-0000.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Northumberland Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville.

An Evening With…, 7 p.m. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Rebecca S. Ford. Topic: “Dancing With Alzheimer’s: An Insider’s View on Living with the Disease.” $10. RSVP, 436-3191.

“Born Yesterday,” 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, 529-9345.