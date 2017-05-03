This week’s calendar 5-04-17

May

4 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

American Legion Post 117, 10 a.m. executive board, 10:30 a.m. membership. Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville. Lunch.

Listening Lambs, 10-11 a.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Ages 3 and older. Topic: Caterpillars and Butterflies, Oh My. 580-5051.

Computer Technology Class, noon Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. $10. Topics: Windows 10, download ebooks, Word and Excel, stay safe online, how to use computer. Register at the library.

Rappatomac Writers Critique Group, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Historic Lancaster Tavern, 8373 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

National Day Of Prayer Service, noon. Lancaster County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Sponsor: Lancaster County Ministerial Association. 45 minute service led by local clergy, lay leaders and musician Mei-Li Beane. Prayer topics of personal and local significance as well as concerns of national and international importance.

Recruiting/Information Session, 12:30 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Northern Neck Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists. Topic: 2017 Basic Training Class, coming August 25 to November 9.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Shaun Peace, 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

White Stone Town Council, 7 p.m. Town Hall, 433 Rappahannock Drive, White Stone.

5 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Art Workshop. Tappahannock Artists’ Guild Gallery, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock. Instructor: Aaron Bowles. Topic: Color, Light and Shadow. $60. To register, visit the gallery, or call 925-1011.

First Friday Art Reception, 5-7 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Light refreshments. Exhibition: Wharton Films Project-Lost Films of the Northern Neck. 435-9309.

Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m. Emmanuel UMC, 36 Church Lane, Morattico. By donation.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Deborah & Patrick From Key West, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Sparks Raymond & McCoy, 8-11 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Classic acoustic and folk rock. 435-0000.

6 Saturday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Trophy Rockfish Tournament, Northern Neck Anglers Club two-day tournament, weather permitting, northernneckanglersclub.wordpress.com.

Grace Church Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-noon. YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock. Breakfast, lunch, food items to take home, crystal, silver, housewares, electronics, computers, books, records, furniture, clothing, art, jewelry, plants and gardening items. Auctions.

Irvington Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Irvington Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. Produce, plants, crafts, breads, cheeses, jewelry, art. 480-0697.

Classic Car Show, Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. Northern Neck Road Tour, departs at 9:30 a.m. from Tides Inn. Preregistration is required for tour, $30 per car. Classic Car Show continues May 7. 438-5000.

Opening Day/Planting Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Northern Neck Farm Museum, 12705 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Burgers, hot dogs, soft drinks, farm exhibits, demonstrations. 761-5952, or bayman2@hughes.net.

Thomas Ruark/Sax Blues, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Yankee Point Marina/Windows On The Water, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Boaters poolside breakfast, pancake & parfait bar, adult breakfast beverages. 462-7635.

Kentucky Derby Party, 3-7 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Sponsor: Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern Foundation. Race broadcast, food, open bar, music, auctions, mint juleps. $45 per person, $75 per couple. 580-3377.

Lancaster/Northumberland Relay For Life, 5-9 p.m. White Stone Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center, 57 Whisk Drive, White Stone. To benefit the American Cancer Society. Games, a bounce house, vendors, bake sale, auction, music, luminary ceremony.

Dave McKenney, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

The Odd Couple Gala Opening, 6:30 p.m. festivities begin, 7:30 p.m. curtain. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $25 adults, $15 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Teen Paint Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Ages 12 and older. Topic: Spring flowers. Instructor: Marilyn Sprouse. For fees and registration, call 436-9309.

7 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Anna’s Pizza, Kilmarnock. 453-6824.

Trophy Rockfish Tournament, Northern Neck Anglers Club two-day tournament, weather permitting, northernneckanglersclub.wordpress.com.

Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. $20 per car show entry fee. Free admission to show. Entertainment. Food and refreshments available for purchase. 438-5000.

Mercy Creek, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Two On The Bench, 3 p.m. Kilmarnock United Methodist Church, 89 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. Denize Cromer and Neil Smart will present a concert of organ and piano music, written to be played by four hands. Donations to benefit the Chesapeake Chorale.

The Odd Couple, 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Blessing Of The Fleet, 3:30 p.m. boat parade, 4 p.m. ceremony. Old Morris-Fisher Factory Tall Stack site, Omega Protein, 610 Menhaden Road, Reedville. Sponsors: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church-Fleeton, Omega Protein, Reedville Fishermen’s Museum.

8 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Five Rivers Fiber Guild, 10 a.m. Studio of Sally Vinroot, Heathsville. Topic: Acid Dyes. Wear old clothes that can handle stains. For directions, call Sandy Henbest, 580-4975.

Northern Neck Neuro-Muscular Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Beale Memorial Baptist Church, 19622 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock. Speaker: Bud Smith. Topic: Medication review. Homework: Bring a list of medications. 580-7315, 443-9226.

Chicken Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville. $10 adults, $5 for ages 11 and younger. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, baked beans, salad, rolls, soft drinks, iced tea and desserts.

RFM Spring Lecture, 7 p.m. Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville. Sponsor: Reedville Fishermen’s Museum. Speaker: Dave Miller. Topic: “Journey on the Chesapeake: The Way Back Home.” $5 donation.

Northern Neck Beekeepers, 7 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Parish Hall, Heathsville.

Northumberland School Board, 6 p.m. NHS auditorium, 210 Academic Lane, Claraville.

9 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 296-4248.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Saint Mary’s Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster. Topic: Nuclear Security. 462-6242.

Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Nantucket Basket. Instructor: Judy Penry. For fees, supply list and registration, call 436-9309.

Woman’s Club Of Northumberland County, 12:30 p.m. WCNC Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg, Business meeting, election of officers, corporation meeting. Guest: Penny Mace, AHA. 580-6052.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Master Naturalists, 1 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Speaker: Austin Kane. Topic: “Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan: A Tool for Management and Planning.”

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

Electronic Device Support, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Instructor: Izaak Hagy. Bring mobile phones, laptops and tablets. 580-5051.

Lancaster School Board, 6:30 p.m. LCPS Annex, 235 School Street, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

Marine Corps League, 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge Family Center, Callao.

10 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Performing Arts And Lecture Series, 9:30 a.m. Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Topic: Science Rocks—Exercise Your Mind and Body with Wendy Whitten. Ages 3-fifth grade. Reservations required, 438-5575.

Women’s Club Of Lancaster County, 11 a.m. WCLC Clubhouse, 16 Mary Ball Place, Lancaster. Luncheon. Guests welcome. 580-1576.

Computer Basics Session 1-What is a Computer, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Jeff Logan. $10. Pre-registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m. Chesapeake Center Auditorium, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Speaker: Glynda Antonio. Topic: Benefits of massage therapy for people with Parkinson’s, their care partners and caregivers. 435-9553.

Typhoon Spring Racing Series, 5 p.m. Rappahannock River Yacht Club, 100 Rappahannock Road, Irvington. Racing on the Rappahannock River near Carter Creek. Observers and competitors welcome.

Richie Beard, 5:30-8:30 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

Northern Neck Soil & Water Conservation District, 6:30 p.m. Northern Neck Planning District Commission, 483 Main Street, Warsaw. 313-9102, ext. 101.

11 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

American Legion Post 117, 10 a.m. executive board, 10:30 a.m. membership. Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville. Lunch.

Voter Registration Workshop, 10 a.m. Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Chesapeake Commons Shopping Center, 447 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Indivisible: Upper Lancaster. Training for any citizen who wishes to be qualified to register voters.

Stroke Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Training Center, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Amie Rhyne. Topic: “Exploring the Sleep/Stroke Connection.” Lunch will be provided. Pre-registration requested, call Vicki Hogg, 435-8427.

eBooks With Overdrive, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Jeff Logan. $10. Pre-registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Northumberland Supervisors, 5 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville. Public hearings, 7 p.m.

Northern Neck Medical Association, 6 p.m Kilmarnock Inn, 34 East Church street, Kilmarnock. Spring meeting. All area active and retired physicians invited. RSVP, email president Dr. Kevin McGrath by Monday, May 8, at kevinmcgrath@bayinternists.org, or 435-3103.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Irvington Town Council, 6:30 p.m. Town Office, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Abilities Abound, 765 Northumberland Highway, Callao. 446-5857.

Cameron Ashton, 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.