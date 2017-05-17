This week’s calendar 5-18-17

May

18 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Listening Lambs, 10-11 a.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. All ages. Topic: Come to the Circus at Heathsville UMC, 39 Courthouse Road, Heathsville. 580-5051.

Book Club Discussion, 10:30 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Book: A Man Called Ove, by Fredrick Bachman. 580-6052.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Luncheon speaker: Tim McSwain. Topic: Virginia Aviation Museum.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society, noon. Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church. Speaker: Zach Bradford. Topic: Virginia’s Vanishing Orchids. Bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Rappatomac Writers Critique Group, 1-3 p.m. Java Jacks Cafe, 504 South Church Lane, Tappahannock.

Foundation For Historic Christ Church Annual Meeting, 4 p.m. Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Speaker/performer: Dr. John W. Turner & accompanist Cliff Williams. Topic: Popular musical instruments from the 18th century. Catered reception. Members and volunteers. $25. Reservations required, prepay by May 12; 438-6855.

Menokin Lecture Series, 4 p.m. Menokin, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw. Speaker: Scott Strickland. Topic: Mapping the Indigenous Cultural Landscape, an initiative of the National Park Service Chesapeake Bay office to identify and represent the Rappahannock Indigenous Cultural Landscape between Port Royal/Port Conway and Urbanna. $10. 333-1776.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Northumberland County Democratic Party, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Luca Burgalassi, 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Northumberland Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville.

The Odd Couple, 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

19 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Facebook Training, 9:30-11 a.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. 580-5051.

Kekoka Yoga Retreat, YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock. $175, includes lodging, farm-to-table meals, yoga, meditation, lectures, music, water activities. Continues through May 21. Reservations required, 435-3616.

NPL Open House, 4-6 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. To honor children’s program coordinator Jan Bates, who is retiring.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Something Different Duo, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Paint Like The Masters, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Georgia O’Keeffe. Instructor: Steph Brown. Materials and snacks provided. Bring a beverage. For fees and registration, call 436-9309.

Nancy McClain, 7 p.m. Summer Time Music Series, White Stone UMC, 118 Methodist Church Road, White Stone.

The Odd Couple, 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Last Call, 8-11 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Classic rock. 435-0000.

20 Saturday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Kekoka Yoga Retreat, YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock. $175, includes lodging, farm-to-table meals, yoga, meditation, lectures, music, water activities. Continues through May 21. Reservations required, 435-3616.

Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. Silent auction, refreshments, book fair, vendors. 724-9731.

Heathsville Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Theme: Going to the Dogs! Fresh produce, baked goods, goat cheese, flowers, nursery plants, handcrafts, tavern artisans. 580-3377.

Archaeology Of George Washington’s Birthplace, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Speaker: Phillip Levy. 224-1732, ext 227.

Habitat Home Dedication Ceremony, 10 a.m. Habitat for Humanity Building Site, Wiggins Avenue, Kilmarnock. Lancaster-Northumberland Habitat for Humanity will hold dedication ceremonies for two recently completed homes.

Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Northumberland County Community Center Organization, 679 Browns Store Road, Wicomico Church. Trophies. 480-0369.

Kids Art, Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock. Extended hours for Kids Art program.

Hometown Heroes Preview Party, 3 p.m. Town Hall, 1 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

The Odd Couple, 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Preakness Party, 3-7 p.m. Millmont, 987 Mill Wharf Road, Wake. Sponsor: Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation. Gala, food, race broadcast. $100 per person. By reservation, 333-6707.

WildFlower Honey, 6-8 p.m. Music by the River, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. $4 parking fee. Americana roots rock and bluegrass. 462-5030.

Chris Stanley, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Jeff Little Trio, 7:30 p.m. Rappahannock Concert Association, Performing Arts Theater, Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville. $25 adults, free students. 866-217-8149.

21 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock. 453-6824.

Kekoka Yoga Retreat, YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock. $175, includes lodging, farm-to-table meals, yoga, meditation, lectures, music, water activities. Reservations required, 435-3616.

“Go Wild!” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hutchinson Tract, 19180 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock. Sponsors: Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Rappahannock Wildlife Refuge Friends. Pontoon boat tours, kayaking/canoeing, instructional workshops, archery, bluebird house building, birding, face painting, target shooting, tram tours, art/photography, native plants, history, silent auction, free refreshments, hot dogs, cookies, cake, lemonade, water.

Refuse To Be A Victim, 12:30-5 p.m. Chesapeake Bank Training Center, 75 School Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Rappahannock Pistol and Rifle Club. National Rifle Association situational awareness seminar. $35. Pre-registration required. go.shr.lc/2qPdzVQ, rprclub.com, NNTRTBAV@gmail.com, or 410-5905.

The Odd Couple, 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

22 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Hughlett Point Natural Area Preserve, End of Balls Neck Road, Northumberland County. Sponsor: Northern Neck Audubon. Guide: Melissa Gross. northernneckaudubon.org.

Art Talks Forum, 1 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Speakers: Joni Carter and Clyde Radcliffe. Topic: Lost Films of the Northern Neck/Wharton Films Project.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Speaker: The Hon. Albert Pollard. Topic: Renewable energy and carbon pollution.

Books Alive! 7-8 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Author: Brad Parks. Book: Say Nothing. Refreshments. 580-5051.

23 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 296-4248.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission, 9:30 a.m. VMRC Headquarters, 2600 Washington Avenue, Newport News. Habitat permit applications, followed by fisheries items. Proposed regulation hearings, noon.

Neuromuscular Support Group, 1 p.m. at Irvington UMC, 26 King Carter Drive, Irvington. Organizational meeting. Julie, 435-6469; or Sylvia, 443-5092.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Electronic Device Support, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Instructor: Izaak Hagy. Bring mobile phones, laptops and tablets. 580-5051.

Dementia Education/Effective Communication Strategies, 4-5:30 p.m. Visiting Angels, 68 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsors: Visiting Angels, Hospice of Virginia, Alzheimer’s Association. To register call 446-5857, or email egalloway@alz.org.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

24 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Stewardship Virginia: Invasive Plant Clean Up, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Visitor Center, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Help make room for native plants that provide food, habitat and shelter to birds, butterflies and animals. 462-5030.

Typhoon Spring Racing Series, 5 p.m. Rappahannock River Yacht Club, 100 Rappahannock Road, Irvington. Racing on the Rappahannock River near Carter Creek. Observers and competitors welcome.

Richie Beard, 5:30-8:30 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

25 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Commonwealth Assisted Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Mahjong, 1-4 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone, $4. Beverage and snacks provided. 221-9795.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Wine & Art, 7 p.m. Tappahannock Artists’ Guild & Community Art Center, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock. Instructor: Joyce Crowne-Wilkins. Topic: Printmaking.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Morgan Stewart 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.