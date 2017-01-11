This week’s calendar 1-12-17

January 12-19

12 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist. 588-9224.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Network Brunch, 10 a.m. Commonwealth Senior Living at Farnham, 511 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham. RSVP, 394-2102.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Abilities Abound, 765 Northumberland Highway, Callao. 695-9382.

Northumberland Supervisors, 5 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville. Public hearings, 7 p.m.

Irvington Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Town Office, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington.

13 Friday

Lee-Jackson Day

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And, 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Multimedia Show Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m. Tappahannock Artists’ Guild Gallery, Community Art Center, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock. Artist: Ruth Ann Wilson. Exhibit: “A Journey From Realism to Abstraction.”

Celestial Navigation, 6 to 8 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Instructor: Jim Schmalz. $5. Continues for six consecutive Fridays. 580-5051.

Last Call, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

14 Saturday

AA, 8 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society, 11 a.m. Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock, Virginia. Topics: Family history goals for 2017 and recent genealogical successes, discoveries, roadblocks. 758-5163.

15 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, Los Portales, Calla. After church. 453-6824.

Sundays at Two, 2 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Ray Funkhouser. Topic: “Behind the Scenes: Preparing Olympians.”

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast, 9 a.m. Queen Esther Baptist Church, 7228 River Road, Lancaster. Speaker: Paul Harris, senior vice president, Hampton University.

“Frenchified,” 3 p.m. Viola H. Woolfolk Center, St. Margaret’s School, 444 Water Lane, Tappahannock. Speaker: Erika Gibson. Topic: Thomas Jefferson and his use of French cuisine as a means of political and social manipulation during his presidency. RSVP to Jane Harrington at jharrington@sms.org, or 443-3357.

16 Monday

Martin Luther King Day

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Community Celebration Of Martin Luther King Day, 10 a.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 490 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Northumberland Ministerial Association. Music: Calvary Baptist Church choir with community involvement (rehearsal 7 p.m. January 12). Preacher: The Rev. Tyron Williams of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Speaker: Cecil Taylor; excerpts from “I Have a Dream” speech.

Irvington Town Council and Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Town Office, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Comprehensive plan review.

17 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

AL-ANON, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

Lancaster Social Services Board, 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Social Services Office, 9049 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster

Northumberland School Board, 6 p.m. NHS auditorium, 210 Academic Lane, Claraville.

Lancaster County NAACP, 6 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

18 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Lancaster County Chapter 1406/UDC, 1:15 p.m. Kilmarnock UMC, 89 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Dr. Cheryl Brown Davis. Topic: “Music of the Confederacy.” 453-9156.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

19 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist. 588-9224.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Speaker: Robert Hardesty.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Northumberland Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville.