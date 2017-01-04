Thomas F. Riddell

KILMARNOCK—Thomas Foster Riddell, 92, of Kilmarnock died on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Born in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas Hugh Riddell and Kate Heatherington Riddell.

Tom was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Bucknell University. After a successful 25 year executive career with the Ford Motor Company, he retired to the Northern Neck.

Tom and his wife, Ginger, were avid boaters, having cruised from Maine to Florida. Tom and Ginger were active members of the Richmond Power Squadron for many years and through it established many close and lasting friendships.

He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Ginger) Wells Riddell and a brother and sister.

Tom leaves behind a son, Richard Riddell (Linda) of Callao: and four grandsons, Eric Riddell, Stephen Riddell (Rebecca), Luke Riddell and Daniel Riddell. He will be missed.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 13, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock with the Rev. Mike Moffitt ofliciating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Church Farm School in Pennsylvania, 1001 E Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341, the Northumberland County Rescue Squad, or Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department.