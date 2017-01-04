Timothy R. Brent

KILMARNOCK—Timothy Robert Brent, 55, of Kilmarnock passed away December 28, 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Walker Brent; his son, Timothy Robert Brent II; stepson, James Bryant (Tracy); two stepgrandchildren, Caleb and Lucy Bryant; sisters, Wanda Brent and Esther Jones (Mac); brother, Lee Brent; numerous nieces and nephews; a dear cousin, Craig Etheridge (Kim); his employer and dear friends, Paul and Rosemary Trible; and his beloved dog, Barney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Lee Brent and Virginia Whaley Brent; his daughter, Ashley Brent; and his uncle, Robert Whaley.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2017, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment followed the service at White Marsh Cemetery. Family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.