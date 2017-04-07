Tornado strikes Irvington

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Irvington Thursday, damaging homes, knocking out power to thousands and downing trees. The same storm system resulted in straight line winds which knocked windows out and caused some interior damage at Bon Secours-Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock.

According to Terry McGregor, chief of emergency management services for Lancaster County, the storm resulted in some $2.4 million in damage to residential properties and another $180,000 to commercial structures.

Over 40 homes were damaged, six with major damage. The National Weather Service determined the EF-1 tornado, with winds up to 90 miles per hour, came on shore in Irvington and cut a path towards Kilmarnock before breaking up in the Hills Quarter subdivision. There was no property damage in Hills Quarter, said McGregor.

NWS determined straight line winds damaged trees and property in neighborhoods throughout Kilmarnock and in the Bluff Point area of Northumberland County. No injuries were reported, said McGregor.