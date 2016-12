Many in the Irvington community will gather at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, to sing carols under the Irvington Town Christmas Tree near the intersection of King Carter Drive and Irvington Road.

At the conclusion of the carol sing, Irvington United Methodist Church, 26 King Carter Drive, Irvington, will host a candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. with carols, the word and communion.