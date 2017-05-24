Triangle Trolley season begins

KILMARNOCK—The Triangle Trolley season will begin Friday, May 26, and continue through October 7.

“It’s that time of year again when you can enjoy a Triangle Trolley ride. The 2017 season is under way,” said Kilmarnock deputy town manager\community development Susan Cockrell.

The trolley operates from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. on the Sundays of Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekends.

The trolley offers a one hour round trip to Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone. The fee is 50 cents per boarding.

“We are grateful for the support of our trolley partners Bay Transit and the Towns of Irvington and White Stone. Together with our advertisers we bring a fun and enjoyable way to see all that Lancaster County has to offer,” said Cockrell.

Schedules are available at area businesses, on board and kilmarnockva.com.