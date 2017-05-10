Fans send TSoul to the Top 8

Blake Shelton predicted it.

After Monday night’s performance of “At this Moment” by Billy Vera and the Beaters, Terry “TSoul” Pinkard of Burgess was saved by American voters and advanced to the Top 8 on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Shelton told TSoul after his performance on Monday night’s live episode, he’d “bought himself a ticket to the show’s Top 8” because it was the best TSoul had sang on the show.

Shelton is TSoul’s coach on “TheVoice.”

To celebrate Mother’s Day, all of the competing artists performed songs for their mothers, so America got to meet TSoul’s mother, Karen Haynie Pinkard, who TSoul referred to during the show as “Momma Soul.”

As a member of the Top 8, TSoul will perform again Monday, May 15, at 8 p.m.