Upcoming 2-16-17

Farewell Reception

Lindsy Gardner has served as the director of the Lancaster Community Library with a focused enthusiasm and a bright, uplifting spirit for 10 years. She is now leaving to pursue the next chapter in her career.

The LCL, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock, will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, February 16. Light refreshments will be provided.

Opera

The Virginia Opera will present “Deep River: The Marian Anderson Journey” at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at Essex High School, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for ages 12-17 and free for ages 11 and younger. Tickets are available at Essex Bank, Tappahannock, as well as several area churches. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.

Paint night

The Rappahannock Art League will host an Adult Paint Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Tommy Fox will lead a Piet Mondrian class.

Snacks will be provided and participants can bring their favorite beverage. For fees and registration, visit the gallery or call 436-9309.

Chili plunge

The 2017 Polar Plunge and Chili Cook-Off to support the Middlesex Family YMCA will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at the Urbanna Town Marina waterfront. Register at peninsulaymca.org/news/polarplungeandchilicookoff, or call 316-9191, and for the cook off at urbanna.com/chili-cook-off.

Following the plunge, the Chili Cook-Off will be held near Something Different restaurant on Virginia Street. There will be a DJ, craft beer, wine and chili. There is no charge for Chili Cook-Off amateurs and a $100 charge for professionals.

Birthday party

George Washington Birthplace National Monument will celebrate the 285th anniversary of the birth of George Washington.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at the Birthplace,1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. There will be music by Colonial Faire, living history re-enactments and birthday cake.

Banks concert

Concerts by the Bay and Live On Stage Inc. recently announced award-winning songwriter Victoria Banks will present a concert at 3 p.m. February 19 at Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews.

Tickets at the door are $25 (adults), youth through high school are admitted free. To purchase advance tickets, visit concertsbythebay.org, or call 725-9776.

Post 86 to meet

The American Legion Post 86 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at the Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock. All members and war-era veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

The Ladies Auxiliary will not meet in February.

Annual exhibit

“Open Arts, Through Special Eyes” will open at 5 p.m. February 24, at the Art Speaks Gallery, The Bay School Community Arts Center, 279 Main Street, Mathews.

The annual exhibit features the work of community outreach programs and community members with special needs. The theme is “Flora & Fauna” and it will be displayed through March 18.

Born Yesterday

The Westmoreland Players will present “Born Yesterday” March 4 through 19 at the Westmoreland Player Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

For specific dates, times, prices and tickets, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Baltimore Consort

The Rappahannock Concert Association will present The Baltimore Consort at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the Performing Arts Theater at Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville.

Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students. Group rates are available, call the box office, 866-217-8149.

February exhibit

Tommy Fox will be Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s featured artist in February. The exhibit will feature new works in a variety of media in RWC’s Chesapeake Center, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

Residents and community members are invited to view the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout February.

Gardening seminar

The Master Gardeners’ 24th annual Gardening in the Northern Neck (GNN) Seminar will be held March 25 at the White Stone Church of the Nazarene, 57 Whisk Drive, White Stone. The fee is $25. Registration forms are availble at nnmg.org, or the Northumberland Country Extension Office, 580-5694.

The program will feature presentations by Rick Darke and Dr. Doug Tallamy, co-authors of The Living Landscape: Designing for Beauty and Biodiversity in the Home Garden.