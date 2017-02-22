Upcoming 2-23-17

Artist’s reception

An artist’s talk and reception highlighting the work of Tommy Fox will be held at 4 p.m. today, February 23, at the Chesapeake Center, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

Residents and community members are invited to view a related exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout February at the Chesapeake Center.

Black history

The Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, will present “Celebrate Black History Month Through Poetry, Music and Dance” at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26.

The program will include musical performances by Glenn and Ellen Birch, with Frank Coleman; poetry readings; Sharon Baptist Church Praise Dancers; a dramatization of Maya Angelou’s “And Still I Rise” by Shea Rhodes and Macedonia Baptist Church Multi-generational Musicians.

Sunday lectures

Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems, recently announced the 2017 Sunday Lecture Series, “Virginia’s Gardens: Past & Present,” will open at 2 p.m. February 26, with Brent Heath and “Heirloom Bulbs for Restoration Gardens.”

Tickets are $125 for the four-part series or $35 for each individual presentation. Tickets may be purchased at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series/ or 438-2441.

Post meeting

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will meet on Thursday, March 2. The executive board will convene at 10 a.m., followed by the general membership at 10:30 a.m. Members are urged to bring prospective members and to remain for a meal after the meeting.

Dinner & movie

The Northumberland County Community Center Organization, 679 Browns Store Road, Heathsville, will offer a dinner and movie at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. The movie will be “Loving,” a true story about an interracial couple from Caroline County. They fight the law and judicial system to become recognized as a married couple in the state of Virginia during the 1960’s.

The menu will include hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, baked beans and drink, included in the $10 cost cost per person. Pay at the door, or for tickets, call James Long, 724-3240, or Irvin Nickens, 480-0369.

Born Yesterday

The Westmoreland Players will present “Born Yesterday” March 4 through 19 at the Westmoreland Player Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

For specific dates, times, prices and tickets, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Chicken dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 6. The fee is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger.

The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, baked beans, salad, rolls, soft drinks, iced tea and desserts.

Winter lecture

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, 2017 Winter/Spring Lecture Series will continue March 6 with Preston Nuttall’s description of the “True adventures of Tom Taylor: Risks and escapes on the high seas while blockade running.”

The lecture will be delivered at 7 p.m. March 6 at Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville. The museum requests a $5 donation. Light refreshments will be served.

Sundays at Two

The Sundays at Two series will continue at 2 p.m.March 5, at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

Richard Moncure will present “Rappahannock: Our Historic River and Its People” The free program will conclude with refreshments.

PALS’ Galumpha

The Chesapeake Academy Performing Arts and Lecture Series will present Galumpha at 2 p.m. March 11, at Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Galumpha combines acrobatics, visual effects, physical comedy and choreography.

Reservations are required. Call Connie Smith at Chesapeake Academy 438-5575.

Women’s Club

The Women’s Club of Lancaster County will meet March 8 at the WCLC Clubhouse, 16 Mary Ball Place, Lancaster.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Guests and those interested in learning more about the club’s community service projects are welcome.

Community theater

The Lancaster Players will present “The Actress” by Peter Quilter at 8 p.m. March 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, as well as 3 p.m. March 12 and 19. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone, will open an hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $20 each. For reservations, visit lancasterplayers.org, call 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

Viewpoints

The 2017 Viewpoints Series will open at 11 a.m. March 6 at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Retired U.S. Army Col. John Bessler will address recent changes in the military.

Reservations are required. Call 438-4000. Attendees are invited to remain after the presentations for a complimentary luncheon.