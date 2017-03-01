Upcoming 3-02-17

Post meeting

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will meet on today, March 2. The executive board will convene at 10 a.m., followed by the general membership at 10:30 a.m. Members are urged to bring prospective members and to remain for a meal after the meeting.

Dinner & movie

The Northumberland County Community Center Organization, 679 Browns Store Road, Heathsville, will offer a dinner and movie at 6 p.m. tomorrow, March 3. The movie will be “Loving,” a true story about an interracial couple from Caroline County. They fight the law and judicial system to become recognized as a married couple in the state of Virginia during the 1960’s.

The menu will include hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, baked beans and drink, included in the $10 cost cost per person. Pay at the door, or for tickets, call James Long, 724-3240, or Irvin Nickens, 480-0369.

Art reception

A First Friday Reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. The current exhibit, “Places Near and Far,” will be featured.

Patrons may meet some of the exhibiting artists and enjoy light refreshments. The public is welcome.

Born Yesterday

The Westmoreland Players will present “Born Yesterday” March 4 through 19 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. The play will open with a gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Gala tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

The show will continue at 3 p.m. March 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19; and 7:30 p.m. March 10, 16 and 17. Show tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Chicken dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6. The fee is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger.

The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, baked beans, salad, rolls, soft drinks, iced tea and desserts.

Community theater

The Lancaster Players will present “The Actress” by Peter Quilter at 8 p.m. March 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, as well as 3 p.m. March 12 and 19. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone, will open an hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $20 each. For reservations, visit lancasterplayers.org, call 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

Spring concerts

The Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts recently announced a few tickets remain available for two spring concerts to complete the 2016-17 On Stage series. Tickets are $35 and can be can be purchased at rappahannockfoundation.org, or 438-5555, or at the door, if available.

Danu, an Irish Celtic group will be featured on March 15 and “A Tribute to the Four Tops” by Shadows of the 60’s, on April 15. Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.

Corned beef and

cabbage dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 6 p.m. March 18. The meal will include corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, Irish bread, desserts and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Post 117 member for $12, or call Bob Byrne, 453-5690. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Sunday lectures

The 2017 Sunday Lecture Series, “Virginia’s Gardens: Past & Present,” will continue March 19 at Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Beginning at 2 p.m., Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden.”

Tickets are $35 for each individual presentation. Tickets may be purchased at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series/ or 438-2441.

Garden week tour

The “Heathsville Historic District” will be the site for Historic Garden Week in the Northern Neck on April 26. Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour stops will include Chicacoan Cottage, Oakley, The Academy, Westlawn and Roanoke.

Tickets are $35 per person on tour day, at the information center, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.vagardenweek.org, or contact Phyllis Gootee, pcgootee@gmail.com. Box lunches must be reserved, contact Ellen Kirby, evbwsk@gmail.com.

Casino night

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck’s fifth annual Casino Night will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 1 at the BGCNN Activity Center, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Activities will include a silent auction, dinner, cash bar, horse racing games, black jack, craps, roulette, Texas hold’em and poker tables.

Proceeds will support BGCNN programs. Tickets are $50 per person. Sponsorships are available. Register at bgcnn.com, or call 435-9696.

Spring social

The Northern Neck Rotary Club routinely meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Lee’s Restaurant in Kilmarnock. However, there won’t be a morning meeting on March 22.

Instead the club will hold an evening social at a member’s home. Contact secretary Skip Ackerly at 462-9943. The morning meeting schedule will resume on March 29.

Players concerts

The 2016-17 Players Concert Series will feature the Northern Neck Big Band on March 26 and Andrew Magruder and Friends on April 23 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

Tickets are $15 per person. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.