Upcoming 3-09-17

Vagabond Swan

Vagabond Swan, offering an eclectic mix of fiddle tunes, old funk, blues razzmatazz, whiskey tangos, rum reels and the occasional jigger of Scotch, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today, March 9, at Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone.

On March 25, the band will be featured at the Craft Beer Festival at Windows On The Water, Yankee Point Marina, Lancaster.

Born Yesterday

The Westmoreland Players production of “Born Yesterday” continues at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

The play will be staged at 3 p.m. 11, 12, 18 and 19; and 7:30 p.m. March 10, 16 and 17. Show tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Slave trade

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock.

George Washington University assistant professor Phillip Troutman will present “The Second Middle Passage: the Domestic Slave Trade out of Virginia, 1790-1865.”

Baltimore Consort

The Rappahannock Concert Association will present The Baltimore Consort at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Performing Arts Theater at Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville.

Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students. Group rates are available, call the box office, 866-217-8149.

PALS’ Galumpha

The Chesapeake Academy Performing Arts and Lecture Series will present Galumpha at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Galumpha combines acrobatics, visual effects, physical comedy and choreography.

Reservations are required. Call Connie Smith at Chesapeake Academy 438-5575.

Master Naturalists

The Northern Neck Master Naturalists will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Hull Springs Farm, Montross.

At 2 p.m., Dr. Carolyn Wells of Longwood University will present “The New Health Imperative-Healing the Earth.”

Post 86 to meet

The American Legion Post 86 will meet at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock. All members and war-era veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

The Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Post Home.

Spring concerts

The Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts recently announced a few tickets remain available for two spring concerts to complete the 2016-17 On Stage series. Tickets are $35 and can be can be purchased at rappahannockfoundation.org, or 438-5555, or at the door, if available.

Danú, an Irish Celtic group will be featured on Wednesday, March 15, and “A Tribute to the Four Tops” by Shadows of the 60’s, on April 15. Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.

UDC to meet

The Lancaster County Chapter 1406/UDC will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

Members are reminded to bring gift items or donations for the 2017 Virginia Division Convention raffle basket. Guest speaker Marilyn Iglesias will present a program on Capt. Sally Tompkins, CSA.

Photo exhibit

Ruth Fisher is Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s featured artist for March. The exhibit will feature photos of landscapes, barns and bodies of water.

Residents and community members are invited to view the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout March in RW-C’s Chesapeake Center, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

Fashion show

The Woman’s Club of Northumberland County will hold a fashion show and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club near Kilmarnock.

Fashions will be from Foxy of Kilmarnock and Wildest Dreams of Burgess. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from the stores or Susan Payne, 580-7444. The proceeds will support scholarships for high school seniors who will attend Rappahannock Community College in the fall.

Adventure fest

Friends of the Rappahannock will present the sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival March 18 and 25. The festival’s 12 short movies will be shown from 1 to 5 p.m. March 18 at the Daniel Technology Center on the Germanna Community College campus in Culpeper, and March 25 at University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium in Fredericksburg.

Festival tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. School students are free of charge, college students free with ID. Tickets can be purchased at riverfriends.org, 540-373-3448, or nick.cadwallender@riverfriends.org.

Waterfowl show

The 38th annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show will be held March 18 and 19 at the White Stone firehouse, 578 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Admission is $8 per person and is good for both days. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

The Preview Night Gala is March 17. Gala tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by March 10. To receive an invitation, contact Pat Bruce at 435-6355 or info@rrws.org, or visit www.rrws.org.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 6 p.m. March 18. The meal will include corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, Irish bread, desserts and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Post 117 member for $12, or call Bob Byrne, 453-5690. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Spring social

The Northern Neck Rotary Club routinely meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Lee’s Restaurant in Kilmarnock. However, there won’t be a morning meeting on March 22.

Instead the club will hold an evening social at a member’s home. Contact secretary Skip Ackerly at 462-9943. The morning meeting schedule will resume on March 29.

Players concerts

The 2016-17 Players Concert Series will feature the Northern Neck Big Band on March 26 and Andrew Magruder and Friends on April 23 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

Tickets are $15 per person. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Sunday lectures

The 2017 Sunday Lecture Series, “Virginia’s Gardens: Past & Present,” will continue March 19 at Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Beginning at 2 p.m., Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden.”

Tickets are $35 for each individual presentation. Tickets may be purchased at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series/ or 438-2441.

NNO concerts

The Northern Neck Orchestra will present “Masters of the Romantic: Brahms, Mahler, Schubert and Ravel,” March 19 at St. Clare Walker Middle School in Locust Hill and March 26 at Northumberland High School in Claraville.

Both performances will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets, $25 each, are available at northernneckorchestra.org.

May Faire

The Mathews County Historical Museum will host May Faire May 6, on the Mathews Historic Court House Green.

There will be booths featuring fine art, traditional crafts, heritage demonstrations, food vendors, a country store exhibit, music, colonial activities, games for children, Colonial re-enactors and May Pole dancers.

Garden week tour

The “Heathsville Historic District” will be the site for Historic Garden Week in the Northern Neck on April 26. Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour stops will include Chicacoan Cottage, Oakley, The Academy, Westlawn and Roanoke.

Tickets are $35 per person on tour day, at the information center, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.vagardenweek.org, or contact Phyllis Gootee, pcgootee@gmail.com. Box lunches must be reserved, contact Ellen Kirby, evbwsk@gmail.com.