Upcoming 3-16-17

Born Yesterday

The Westmoreland Players production of “Born Yesterday” continues at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

The play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, March 16 and 17, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19. Show tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Adams Post open house

The American Legion Adams Post 86 will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the Post’s Birthday at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Guests can arrive at the Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, at 4:30 p.m. for fellowship.

All veterans and their families are welcome. This is a chance to become acquainted with Post 86 and the community service work done by members. There is no charge for the dinner.

Bluff Point

Bluff Point Community League, 2595 Bluff Point Road, Kilmarnock, will hold a potluck dinner and meeting Monday, March 20. A social period will begin at 6 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Guests and new members are welcome.

Tom Coye will be the after-dinner speaker. He is the board president of “The Link,” Linking Hope and Health. The Link helps Lancaster and Northumberland County neighbors in need by providing screening, coaching and follow-up.

History’s Alive

Mary Ball Washington Museum & Library will host “The Life of Mary Johnson, From Indentured Servant to Free Black in 17th-century Virginia” by Sheila Arnold Jones on Thursday, March 23, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Irvington Drive, Irvington. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will start at 7 p.m.

A $10 donation is requested and can be paid at the door or mkt.com/maryball. Reservations are requested to 462-7280, or history@mbwm.org.

Chamber music

Abingdon Episcopal Church, 4645 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester, will host the New York Polyphony on Saturday, March 18. The Arts at Abingdon Series concert will begin at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Corned beef and

cabbage dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The meal will include corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, Irish bread, desserts and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Post 117 member for $12, or call Bob Byrne, 453-5690. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The Actress

The Lancaster Players will present “The Actress” by Peter Quilter at 8 p.m. March 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, as well as 3 p.m. March 19. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone, will open an hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $20 each. For reservations, visit lancasterplayers.org, call 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

Sunday lectures

The 2017 Sunday Lecture Series, “Virginia’s Gardens: Past & Present,” will continue March 19 at Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Beginning at 2 p.m., Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden.”

Tickets are $35 for each individual presentation. Tickets may be purchased at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com/2017-sunday-lecture-series/, or 438-2441.

Barnacle Bill’s

The Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) will host a Barnacle Bill’s Reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. March 25 at the Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. Ray Pittman and the Original Bull Band will offer hard rock, rhythm and blues. There will be special appearances by Bruce Olsen and John Stanley.

Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets may be purchased at Heads Up Hair Works and Noblett Appliance, Propane & Oil in Kilmarnock. Proceeds will benefit the KVFD. Folks must be ages 21 or older, said Jones. There will be cold beer and a cash bar.

Piano concert

Alpin Hong will present a piano concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews.

Tickets are $25 each. Youth through high school are admitted free. See concertsbythebay.org, or call 725-9776.

Spring social

The Northern Neck Rotary Club routinely meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Lee’s Restaurant in Kilmarnock. However, there won’t be a morning meeting on March 22.

Instead the club will hold an evening social at a member’s home. Contact secretary Skip Ackerly at 462-9943. The morning meeting schedule will resume on March 29.

Players concerts

The 2016-17 Players Concert Series will feature the Northern Neck Big Band on March 26 and Andrew Magruder and Friends on April 23 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

Tickets are $15 per person. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Casino Night

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck’s fifth annual Casino Night will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 1 at the BGCNN Activity Center, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Activities will include a silent auction, dinner, cash bar, horse racing games, black jack, craps, roulette, Texas hold’em and poker tables.

Tickets are $50 per person. Sponsorships are available. Register at bgcnn.com, or call 435-9696.

PALS theater

The Chesapeake Academy Performing Arts and Lecture Series will present the Virginia Repertory Theatre at 9:30 a.m. April 5 at Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. The visiting troupe will stage “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

Reservations are required. Call Connie Smith at Chesapeake Academy 438-5575.

Fashion show

The Woman’s Club of Northumberland County will hold a fashion show and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club near Kilmarnock.

Fashions will be from Foxy of Kilmarnock and Wildest Dreams of Burgess. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from the stores or Susan Payne, 580-7444.

Historic Garden Week tour

The “Heathsville Historic District” will be the site for Historic Garden Week in the Northern Neck on April 26. Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour stops will include Chicacoan Cottage, Oakley, The Academy, Westlawn, Roanoke and The Old Jail.

Tickets are $35 per person on tour day, at the information center, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.vagardenweek.org, or contact Phyllis Gootee, pcgootee@gmail.com. Box lunches must be reserved, contact Ellen Kirby, evbwsk@gmail.com.

Photo exhibit

Ruth Fisher is Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s featured artist for March. The exhibit will feature photos of landscapes, barns and bodies of water.

Residents and community members are invited to view the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout March in RW-C’s Chesapeake Center, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

May Faire

The Mathews County Historical Museum will host May Faire May 6, on the Mathews Historic Court House Green.

There will be booths featuring fine art, traditional crafts, heritage demonstrations, food vendors, a country store exhibit, music, colonial activities, games for children, Colonial re-enactors and May Pole dancers.