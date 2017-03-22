Upcoming 3-23-17

History’s Alive

Mary Ball Washington Museum & Library will host “The Life of Mary Johnson, From Indentured Servant to Free Black in 17th-century Virginia” by Sheila Arnold Jones on today, March 23, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Irvington Drive, Irvington. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will start at 7 p.m.

A $10 donation is requested and can be paid at the door or mkt.com/maryball. Reservations are requested to 462-7280, or history@mbwm.org.

Barnacle Bill’s

The Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) will host a Barnacle Bill’s Reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. Ray Pittman and the Original Bull Band will offer hard rock, rhythm and blues. There will be special appearances by Bruce Olsen and John Stanley.

Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets may be purchased at Heads Up Hair Works and Noblett Appliance, Propane & Oil in Kilmarnock. Proceeds will benefit the KVFD. Folks must be ages 21 or older. There will be cold beer and a cash bar.

Beer tasting

Vagabond Swan will provide entertainment for the Yankee Point Craft Beer Tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Windows on the Water, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster.

Help WOW choose a craft beer for the summer. The all inclusive cover, including hors d’oeuvres, will be $22 per person. RSVP at 462-7635.

The Actress

The Lancaster Players will present “The Actress” by Peter Quilter at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, March 23, 24 and 25. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone, will open an hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $20 each. For reservations, visit lancasterplayers.org, call 435-3776, or email office@lancasterplayers.org.

Players concerts

The 2016-17 Players Concert Series will feature the Northern Neck Big Band on Sunday, March 26, and Andrew Magruder and Friends on April 23 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Concerts will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person. For reservations, visit westmorelandplayers.org, or call 529-9345.

Blood drive

The Northumberland County Chapter of the American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Donors are urged to drink plenty of water, eat a good meal and bring a photo ID.

Books Alive!

The Friends of the Library will host a Books Alive! program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Speaker Nancy Stodart will discuss publishing. There will be discussion and refreshments after the presentation.

Casino night

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck’s fifth annual Casino Night will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 1 at the BGCNN Activity Center, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Activities will include a silent auction, dinner, cash bar, horse racing games, black jack, craps, roulette, Texas hold’em and poker tables.

Proceeds will support BGCNN programs. Tickets are $50 per person. Sponsorships are available. Register at bgcnn.com, or call 435-9696.

Postmodernism

Viewpoints will continue at 11 a.m. April 3 at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Trent Nicholas, media programs coordinator for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will present “What You Always Wanted to Know about Postmodernism.”

For reservations all, 438-4000. Attendees are invited to remain after the presentations for a complimentary luncheon.

PALS theater

The Chesapeake Academy Performing Arts and Lecture Series will present the Virginia Repertory Theatre at 9:30 a.m. April 5 at Chesapeake Academy, 107 Steamboat Road, Irvington. The visiting troupe will stage “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

Reservations are required. Call Connie Smith at Chesapeake Academy 438-5575.

Steamboat dining

The Rappahannock Art League and Steamboat Era Museum on April 8 will hold “The Fine Art of Steamboat Dining,” featuring an oyster bar, four-course seated dinner with menu items, wine and auctions. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Good Luck Road, Kilmarnock.

Tickets to the black-tie optional dinner are $75 each. To purchase tickets, call 438-6888, or email director@steamboateramuseum.org.

Museum gala

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum will hold its gala benefit auction, an Evening On Moonlight Bay, from 5 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville. The gala offers music, an open bar, oysters and hors d’oeuvres.

The auction offers an oyster roast, get-away trips, art, sailing and cocktail cruises. Reservations are $60 per person Reservations may be made at the museum office, 474 Main Street, Reedville, or 453-6529.

Fashion show

The Woman’s Club of Northumberland County will hold a fashion show and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club near Kilmarnock.

Fashions will be from Foxy of Kilmarnock and Wildest Dreams of Burgess. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from the stores or Susan Payne, 580-7444. The proceeds will support scholarships for high school seniors who will attend Rappahannock Community College in the fall.

Healthy living

The Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board Prevention Services Division will present “Celebrate Healthy Living” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Woodville Park, 3904 Woodville Park Road, Hayes.

The event will offer scavenger hunts, giveaways, produce, demonstrations, obstacle course, holistic healing, food, vendors and dogs for adoption.

Jazz & swing

The Rappahannock Concert Association will present The Stephanie Nakasian/Hod O’Brien Combo at 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Performing Arts Theater at Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville. A University of Virginia and William and Mary jazz vocal professor, Nakasian will give a master class to selected Northern Neck choral students.

Tickets to the jazz and swing concert are $25 for adults and free for students. Group rates are available, call the box office, 866-217-8149.