Upcoming 3-30-17

Casino night

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck’s fifth annual Casino Night will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the BGCNN Activity Center, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Activities will include a silent auction, dinner, cash bar, horse racing games, black jack, craps, roulette, Texas hold’em and poker tables.

Proceeds will support BGCNN programs. Tickets are $50 per person. Sponsorships are available. Register at bgcnn.com, or call 435-9696.

Sunday lecture

Mount Vernon associate curator Adam T. Erby will present a lecture entitled “The General in the Garden: George Washington’s Landscape at Mount Vernon” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems.

The event includes a book signing and wine and cheese reception with Erby. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at https://christchurch1735.ticketleap.com, or 438-2441.

Chicken dinner

American Legion Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville, will serve a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3. The fee is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger.

The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, baked beans, salad, rolls, soft drinks, iced tea and desserts.

Postmodernism

Viewpoints will continue at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Trent Nicholas, media programs coordinator for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will present “What You Always Wanted to Know about Postmodernism.”

For reservations all, 438-4000. Attendees are invited to remain after the presentation for a complimentary luncheon.

RFM lecture

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum 2017 Winter/Spring Lecture Series will continue Monday, April 3, with Robert Pasley’s description of his recent book Anatomy of a Banking Scandal – The Keystone Bank Failure – Harbinger of the 2008 Financial Crisis. The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. at Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville.

There will be a book signing after a question and answer period. The museum requests a $5 donation. Light refreshments will be served.

Woman’s Club

The Woman’s Club of White Stone will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the WCWS clubhouse, 560 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The program will be a Kentucky Tea Party with the two hostesses from Kentucky.

Members and guests are urged to bring a favorite tea cup. Hats welcome. The program will lead into lunch prepared by the Kentucky girls. Dessert and beverages are provided. RSVP to Alice Dix 436-4833.

Museum gala

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum will hold its gala benefit auction, an Evening On Moonlight Bay, from 5 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville. The gala offers music, an open bar, oysters and hors d’oeuvres.

The auction offers an oyster roast, get-away trips, art, sailing and cocktail cruises. Reservations are $60 per person Reservations may be made at the museum office, 474 Main Street, Reedville, or 453-6529.

Women of World War 1

The Tappahannock Artists Guild, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock, will host Anita Harrower at 2 p.m. April 9. She will present a Women in History program on the women of World War I who filled various roles in support of the Allies while serving in France.

Bingo benefit

The Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority will hold a Jewelry/LulaRoe Clothing/31 Pocketbooks Bingo at 6 p.m. April 7 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock.

The fee is $20 for a Bingo pack. Refreshments will be sold. The event will benefit the chapter’s altruistic projects, including “teacher-to-be scholarships” and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Belle Isle egg hunt

The Friends of Belle Isle will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 15 in the picnic area of Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Following the egg hunt, there will be an opportunity for folks to enjoy games and activities.

Youngsters are reminded to bring their Easter baskets. The hunt is open to ages 1-12. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Parking is $4 per vehicle.

Art reception

A First Friday Reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 7 at the Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. The current exhibit, “Beauty in Bloom,” will be featured.

There will be an Arts & Flowers display, as well as a “Quick Paint” artist’s demonstration and a drawing (6 p.m.) for a watercolor by Linda Goldstein. Guests may meet some of the exhibiting artists and enjoy light refreshments.

Garden club

The Rappahannock Garden Club will present “A Behind the Scenes Look at Wildflowers” by master naturalist Donna Cottingham at 12:45 p.m. April 13 at Grace Hall, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Her stunning photography will assist topics on plant and pollinator relationships, propagation and interesting flower characteristics. She is the butterfly and pollinator education chairman for the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. Admission is $5 at the door.

Fashion show

The Woman’s Club of Northumberland County will hold a fashion show and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club near Kilmarnock.

Fashions will be from Foxy of Kilmarnock and Wildest Dreams of Burgess. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from the stores or Susan Payne, 580-7444. The proceeds will support scholarships for high school seniors who will attend Rappahannock Community College in the fall.

Annual breakfast

Donovan Masonic Lodge, 17067 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, will hold its annual breakfast to benefit its scholarship program from 7:30 to 10 a.m. April 8.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, hash brown potatoes, fried apples, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. The fee is $10 at the door.

Garden week tour

The “Heathsville Historic District” will be the site for Historic Garden Week in the Northern Neck on April 26. Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour stops will include Chicacoan Cottage, Oakley, The Academy, Westlawn and Roanoke.

Tickets are $35 per person on tour day at the information center, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Advance tickets are $25 per person at www.vagardenweek.org, or contact Phyllis Gootee, pcgootee@gmail.com. Box lunches must be reserved, contact Ellen Kirby, evbwsk@gmail.com.