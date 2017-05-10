Upcoming 5-11-17

Bloom & Grow

Weekend’s Fashion for Him & Her will host Bloom & Grow Fashion Show and Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 162 Club Drive, Kilmarnock.

Tickets are $25 each. Proceeds will benefit The Haven Shelter & Services. Tickets may be purchased at Weekend’s Fashion for Him & Her, Objects, Fore-and-Aft or online havenshelter.org/2017bloomandgrow.

Master Naturalist information session

The Northern Neck Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists recently announced a Basic Training Class will be held August 25 to November 9. An information session for prospective trainees will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Newton Memorial Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague.

Community Chorus

A free Mother’s Day concert, “From Gospel to Gershwin,” will be presented by the Community Chorus at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Tappahannock Memorial UMC, 345 Earl Street, Tappahannock.

Bluff Point

The Bluff Point Community League will meet Monday, May 15, at the former Bluff Point Graded School, 2595 Bluff Point Road, Kilmarnock. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m.; a potluck dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by after-dinner speaker Harold Brumley Jr., vice president of the Rappahannock Art League.

Brumley will talk about the history and mission of the RAL, the strategic focus for the future and upcoming events, exhibits and workshops. He will show photographs of some of the art in the gallery. Guests and new members are welcome.

The Old Couple

The Westmoreland Players will present the female version of “The Odd Couple” through May 21 at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Performances will be staged at 3 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21; and 7:30 p.m. May 12, 18 and 19. Show tickets are $20 for adults $12 for students. For reservations, call 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Yard sale

A Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. The sale will offer household items of every description, electronics, furniture and a silent auction for a solo daysailer.

The Women of Good Shepherd will have refreshments for sale. The Sunday school class will hold a ‘Book Fair’ with proceeds going to a World Relief Program project.

Post 86 to meet

American Legion Post 86 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock.

All members and war era veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. The Ladies Auxiliary will also meet.

Community showcase

Doug Dorsey, broker/owner of Select Properties of Virginia, is the featured artist during May at the Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury Gallery Hall, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

Meanwhile, photographs by Lancaster High School visual arts students are featured in the RWC Life Enrichment Center. Residents and community members are invited to view the exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USAF Band

The Village Improvement Association will host the USAF Heritage of America Band at 2 p.m. May 28 on the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. Chesapeake Bank will provide free hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m.

Art talks

The Rappahannock Art League will present an art talks forum at 1 p.m. May 22 at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Speakers will be Joni Carter and Clyde Radcliffe of The Wharton Films Project committee.

The topic will be the Lost Films of the Northern Neck, including the history and the future of the films shot by James Wharton during the Great Depression.

Strawberry festival

The annual St. Stephen’s Strawberry Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

There will be 150 vendors, music, food trucks, strawberry shortcakes and a bake sale.

All-American season finale

The final concert of the Northern Neck Orchestra’s 2016-17 season, America the Beautiful, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the Lancaster County Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.

Single-concert tickets ($25) will be available at the door and at northernneckorchestra.org. Students will be admitted free with on-line reservations.